Tasman have outclassed Counties in round 5 of the Mitre 10 Cup running in 36 points

Tasman have proved themselves as serious contenders after thumping Counties Manukau in tonight’s round 5 clash in Pukekohe.

Counties started off the game strong putting Tasman under all sorts of pressure. A box kick from Counties halfback Jordan Taumateine that didn’t go to plan saw the Tasman side score the first try and shifting the games momentum to the away side. Will Jordan scoring Tasman’s first try.

Once the away side gained confidence on their attack Counties were making errors on the back off Tasman’s resilience on both attack and defense. Jordan bagged a double in the first half and Levi Aumua also getting over the line for Tasman’s third try.

At Half time Counties skipper was taken off due to a shoulder injury and Tasman first-five Mitch Hunt failed a HIA assessment which ended his night.

It only took six minutes for Tasman to score their fourth through Sam Moli and collecting a bonus point. Counties applying pressure mid-way through the half but couldn’t quite capitalize, instead making errors to put Tasman back on the attack.