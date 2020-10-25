Tasman continue to cement top of table status with thumping win over Southland

The Tasman Mako have bounced back from their upset loss to Auckland last week with a crushing 47-10 win over Southland today in Nelson.

Tasman Captain David Havili in action during the round 7 Mitre 10 Cup match between Tasman and Southland at Trafalgar Park. Source: Getty

A stagnant first-half saw just one try scored, coming from Tasman's Taina Fox-Matamua, leaving scores at 7-3 in the Mako's favour at the end of the half.

It was the second half, however, where Tasman let-loose - punishing the Stags with a 40-minute offensive onslaught and scoring six tries.

Southland could only manage to cross over the line once through former USA Eagles flanker Tony Lamborn, however their subsequent efforts were consistently shot down by the dominant Tasman.

Mako skipper David Havili opened the second half scoring frenzy in the 45th minute and also ended it, picking up his second try in the closing moments.

Havili also had a hand in many of Tasman's scoring opportunities, looking threatening all day with a series of dangerous carries.

Tasman's efforts mirrored that of Wellington today who also thumped their opponents with a dominant second half, picking up six tries as well in the final 45 minutes.