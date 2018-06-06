Taranaki's Yarrow Stadium unusable for 2018 Mitre 10 Cup due to 'earthquake risk'

Taranaki Rugby have been left searching for a new home for this season's Mitre 10 Cup after the assosciation announced Yarrow Stadium could not be used due to safety reasons.

Yarrow Stadium during a Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland, 2016. Source: Photosport

The arena's owners, the Taranaki Stadium Trust, have made the decision to keep fans and players safe after a geotechnical testing of Yarrow Stadium's West Stand showed it was a "significant earthquake risk".

The testing was conducted after a November report discovered the East Stand was also earthquake-prone.

TST trustee Mike Nield said in a statement the stadium's future was uncertain but options were being looked into.

"It's a real blow and we apologise to everyone involved. The Trust informed key partners, including the TRFU, of the report's findings yesterday.

"This is a blow but we remain committed to having a facility in Taranaki capable of hosting top-flight sporting events.

"We'll be looking at our options and while the loss of Yarrow for 2018 is a setback, it gives us opportunities to look at some of the different choices available to us."