Taranaki youngster throws horrific intercept pass in Mitre 10 Cup loss to Bay of Plenty

Bay of Plenty have kept the pressure on Hawke's Bay at the top of the Mitre 10 Cup championship after claiming a 31-17 victory over Taranaki.

Trailing championship leaders Hawke's Bay by 12 points in their quest for promotion, the Steamers got off to a slow start with Taranaki opening the scoring through Jayson Potroz.

Hurricanes youngster Chase Tiatia got the Bay back into the contest though, before two more tries to Emoni Narawa and Dan Hollinshead meant the Steamers went into halftime ahead 17-10.

After the break, Fa'asiu Fuatai was the grateful recipient of a dreadful pass from Taranaki first-five Stephen Perofeta, running away for an intercept try destined for the highlights reels.

Taranaki offered a brief glimpse of a comeback, with Teihorangi Walden grabbing a try to bring the scores to 24-17, before All Blacks Sevens star Joe Ravouvou sealed Bay of Plenty's win in the 77th minute.