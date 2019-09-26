Taranaki score sensational try after rare scoreless half as Bulls beat Southland

Taranaki broke a 46-minute deadlock against Southland with a sensational team try as the Bulls snapped the Stags’ one-game winning streak with a 19-0 win.

After a rare scoreless first half, Taranaki capitalised on a midfield scrum after Stags star Marty McKenzie had kicked the ball dead.

The Bulls shifted the ball to All Black Waisake Naholo on the left, the winger finding fullback Jayson Potroz who flung a speculative pass back to Sean Wainui who in turn passed to the tryscorer Teihorangi Walden.