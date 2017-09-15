Taranaki score amazing full field team try, blowing away Bay of Plenty with late surge

Taranaki blew away Bay of Plenty 29-7 at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth tonight.

It wasn't such a great night for Taranaki's skipper Charlie Ngatai who exited the match and didn't return after suffering a head knock in the 24th minute.

Declan O'Donnell scored the only try in the first half after a splendid offload from Ngatai's replacement Johnny Fa'auli, to give Taranaki an 8-0 lead at halftime.

Bay of Plenty failed to fire in the second half with Taranaki running in three tries to their one.

The try of the match came in the 78th minute with reserve hooker Sione Lea finished off a brilliant long range play, which began from deep in Taranaki's own half.