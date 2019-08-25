TODAY |

Taranaki run rampant against Northland in New Plymouth

Taranaki flexed their muscle in the Mitre 10 Cup championship with a 52-19 hammering of Northland in New Plymouth this afternoon.

The Bulls moved to the top of the championship ladder after running rampant at Yarrow Stadium.

The scored eight tries to-three with centre Sean Wainui and Jackson Ormond crossing for doubles.

First five-eighth Daniel Waite crossed for a rather unusual try in the second half as the Bulls counter-attacked following a kick from Taniwha fullback Scott Gregory, who endured a tough outing.

Gregory’s clearance didn’t find touch and left most of his teammates offside with Naki hooker Ricky Riccitelli receiving the kick before throwing a wide cut-out pass.

The Bulls continued to move to the ball to the left where Waite had too much speed to finish in the corner.

The Bulls first-five eighth had too much speed to finish off a somewhat bizarre counter-attacking try against Northland. Source: SKY
