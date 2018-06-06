 

Taranaki Bulls given the green light to use Yarrow Stadium in reduced capacity for 2018 NPC

The Taranaki Bulls have confirmed today that they will still use their home stadium for their Ranfurly Shield defences in this year's Mitre Cup competition which begins in August.

The Taranaki facility is now abandoned after an earthquake risk was discovered.
The Taranaki Rugby Football Union announced earlier this month that Yarrow Stadium was closed to the public due to quake risks as a safety precaution.

One stand closed in November last year after it was found to be an earthquake risk.

The rugby union has worked closely with owners of the venue Taranaki Stadium Trust and the New Plymouth District Council and have come to the conclusion that the stadium is safe to use in a reduced capacity.

The Southern and Northern terrace will be open to the public which holds about 14,000 people.

TRFU's chief executive officer Jeremy Parkinson said the NPC side are pleased to be able to use their home stadium and defend the Ranfurly Shield.

"We are very pleased with this decision as it allows the Taranaki Bulls to stay at their home ground so the team can concentrate on defending the Ranfurly Shield in an environment that they know so well," said Parkinson.

Yarrow Stadium during a Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland, 2016.

Yarrow Stadium during a Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland, 2016.

NPDC chief operating officer Kelvin Wright said the use of the stadium is a huge plus for fans and the rugby union.

"As operator, NPDC are absolutely delighted the Taranaki Stadium Trust has confirmed Yarrow Stadium is safe to use for the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup," said Wright.

"Public safety is our number one priority and has been ever since issues were first discovered so we're thrilled to be back on our number one ground.

"As a responsible operator, we've got a plan to have the stadium terraces ready and we'll have a range of food, beverage, merchandise and toilet facilities available as well. Our team will be working around the clock to be all set for kick-off and help our Taranaki Bulls retain the Ranfurly Shield on our home ground."

The first home Ranfurly Shield defence for the Taranaki Bulls in the Mitre 10 Cup at Yarrow Stadium is on Friday 24 August against Manawatu.

