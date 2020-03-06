TODAY |

Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou executes crafty pick and go to score for Reds against Crusaders

Source:  1 NEWS

Taniela Tupou, the "Tongan Thor" showed a combination of strength and finesse as he scored a try off a pick and go for the Reds against the Crusaders tonight.

Tupou’s Reds ultimately lost the match but he showed his class late in the first half. Source: SKY

Tupou crossed the line in the 46th minute to get his side within two points of the lead in the Super Rugby match in Christchurch.

His efforts were in vain, however, as the Reds succumbed to the Crusaders 24-20.

The Reds weren't helped by a sub-par kicking effort throughout the game, with missed goal kicking opportunities proving costly.

Although the Reds showed some flashes of brilliance tonight's results means they've only won one of their six matches this season.

