Tana Umaga's nephew included in England's Six Nations squad

The nephew of former All Black captain Tana Umaga has been selected in Eddie Jones' England Six Nations squad.

Jacob Umaga. Source: Getty

First five Umaga is one of eight uncapped players named in the squad.

The 21-year-old was born in the UK and has played age group rugby for England in the past.

Meanwhile Billy Vunipola is set to miss the start of the tournament after the No. 8 broke his arm playing for Saracens in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

Saracens did not give a time frame for Vunipola's absence and he was absent from the 34-man squad list announced by Jones.

England squad:

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Alex Moon, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams