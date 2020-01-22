Tana Umaga ‘very proud’ of nephew Jacob after youngster’s England call-up

Despite his maiden call up to play for England during the upcoming Six Nations, former All Black Tana Umaga has no qualms about nephew Jacob's decision not to follow in his footsteps.

After impressive form for Wasps in the English Premiership, 21-year-old Jacob Umaga is one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' Six Nations squad, having played for England at age group level in the past.

While it might be conceivable that uncle Tana may be disappointed at his nephew's decision, given that he is also eligible for New Zealand or Manu Samoa, the 74-Test veteran says he's nothing but supportive.

"We're very proud of Jacob and what he's achieved in such a short amount of time," Umaga told media.

"Those questions were answered a long, long time ago.

"Jacob was very keen that he's English, and wanted to play for England.

"We're all behind him 100 per cent."