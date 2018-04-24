Tana Umaga to stay on as coach of the struggling Blues for another season after contract extended

Tana Umaga has extended his contract with the Blues, with the Auckland Super Rugby franchise announcing today that he will stay through to the end of the 2019 as head coach.

This year is the former All Blacks skipper's third season in charge, with the Blues only managing to win three of 11 games so far this season.

Blues chief executive Michael Redman said the board believes getting rid of Umaga is not the answer.

"The board believes there are positive improvements taking place at all levels at the club, and that Tana still has a contribution to make," said Redman.

"Changing head coach now would mean we throw out three years of hard-earned experience and starting again which we believe is the wrong thing to do.

"At the same time, the expected shifts in on-field performance are yet to be achieved and we are examining every aspect of team selection, preparation and support as our fans would expect"

Former All Blacks fullback Leon MacDonald has been confirmed as a new assistant for the Blues to help Umaga turn his side's fortunes around.