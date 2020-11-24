TODAY |

Tana Umaga reveals Moana Pasifika squad for historic clash with Māori All Blacks

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Moana Pasifika have unveiled their first ever squad of players to take on the Māori All Blacks in their historic match next month.

The All Blacks legend is coaching the squad, which contains players from Samoa, Tonga and Fiji who play both in New Zealand and abroad. Source: Breakfast

Some notable inclusions are All Black Josh Ioane, Nasi Manu, Daniel Alaalatoa, Vince Aso, Salesi Rayasi and Leicester Fainga'anuku among others.

The game is on December 5th in Hamilton.

The team was revealed on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning and is as follows:

Forwards:

Alamanda Motuga Counties Manukau

Daniel Leinert-Brown Canterbury Highlanders

Gerard Cowley-Tuioti North Harbour Blues

Jordan Lay Bay of Plenty Bristol (UK)

Leni Apisai Auckland Blues

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u Hawkes Bay Highlanders

Michael Alaalatoa Manawatu Crusaders

Naitoa Ah Kuoi Wellington Chiefs

Nasi Manu Otago Benneton Treviso

Pita Gus Sowakula Taranaki Chiefs

Samipeni Finau Waikato

Samisoni Taukei'aho Waikato Chiefs

Sione Mafileo North Harbour Blues

Zane Kapeli Bay of Plenty Highlanders

Backs:

Asaeli Tikoroituma North Harbour

Dwayne Polataivao Tasman Utah Warriors (MLR)

Etene Nanai-Seturo Counties Manukau Chiefs

Fetuli Paea Tasman Crusaders

Folau Fakatava Hawkes Bay Highlanders

Jone Macilai-Tori Northland

Josh Ioane Otago Highlanders

Leicester Fainga'anuku Tasman Crusaders

Salesi Rayasi Auckland Hurricanes

Stephen Perofeta Taranaki Blues

Tomasi Alosio Wellington

Vince Aso Wellington Hurricanes
 

Rugby
Victor Waters
Pacific Islands
Māori Issues
