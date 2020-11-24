Tana Umaga reveals Moana Pasifika squad for historic clash with Māori All Blacks

Moana Pasifika have unveiled their first ever squad of players to take on the Māori All Blacks in their historic match next month.
The 26-man squad coached by Fa'alogo Tana Umaga contains players from Samoa, Tonga and Fiji who play both in New Zealand and abroad.
Some notable inclusions are All Black Josh Ioane, Nasi Manu, Daniel Alaalatoa, Vince Aso, Salesi Rayasi and Leicester Fainga'anuku among others.
The game is on December 5th in Hamilton.
The team was revealed on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning and is as follows:
Forwards:
Alamanda Motuga Counties Manukau
Daniel Leinert-Brown Canterbury Highlanders
Gerard Cowley-Tuioti North Harbour Blues
Jordan Lay Bay of Plenty Bristol (UK)
Leni Apisai Auckland Blues
Marino Mikaele-Tu'u Hawkes Bay Highlanders
Michael Alaalatoa Manawatu Crusaders
Naitoa Ah Kuoi Wellington Chiefs
Nasi Manu Otago Benneton Treviso
Pita Gus Sowakula Taranaki Chiefs
Samipeni Finau Waikato
Samisoni Taukei'aho Waikato Chiefs
Sione Mafileo North Harbour Blues
Zane Kapeli Bay of Plenty Highlanders
Backs:
Asaeli Tikoroituma North Harbour
Dwayne Polataivao Tasman Utah Warriors (MLR)
Etene Nanai-Seturo Counties Manukau Chiefs
Fetuli Paea Tasman Crusaders
Folau Fakatava Hawkes Bay Highlanders
Jone Macilai-Tori Northland
Josh Ioane Otago Highlanders
Leicester Fainga'anuku Tasman Crusaders
Salesi Rayasi Auckland Hurricanes
Stephen Perofeta Taranaki Blues
Tomasi Alosio Wellington
Vince Aso Wellington Hurricanes