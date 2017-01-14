Tana Umaga to meet with All Blacks coaches ahead of hectic year for NZ rugby

Blues coach Tana Umaga will tomorrow meet with Steve Hansen and the All Blacks coaches to discuss early season workloads for his top players.

Umaga's meeting with the All Blacks coaching unit will most likely revolve around easing his Super Rugby players into a season which could be one of the biggest for New Zealand outside of a World Cup year in more than a decade.

Several key All Blacks' workloads are to be managed in a year where much will be asked of them when the British and Irish Lions arrive in June.

The inaugural Brisbane Global Tens tournament will also provide an early season strain on players.

Several of the Blues' key players are expected to feature heavily in the Lions series, with the likes of Jerome Kaino, Sonny Bill Williams, Patrick Tuipulotu and Charlie Faumuina among those expected to play against the Lions.

Younger players such as James Parsons and brothers Akira and Rieko Ioane are also likely to be pushing for a place in the international setup.

When asked about the fitness of his All Blacks, Umaga kept his cards close to his chest, suggesting that the likes of Kaino in particular will be eased back into action.

"This is their first week with us and they've only just started a little bit of isolated contact," Umaga told NZME.

"It's really how they take to that. I think it's a bit of a shock to the system when they start tackling each other."