 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Tana Umaga hails Blues defence after seven-try romp over Rebels, but admits there were 'a lot of nerves'

share

Source:

NZN

They scored seven tries but Blues coach Tana Umaga is hailing their defensive fortitude following a sparkling 56-18 dissection of the Melbourne Rebels last night.

The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.
Source: SKY

Boom centre Rieko Ioane scored a hat-trick as the visitors dominated the second half 31-3 and delivered an emphatic statement in the opening match of the Super Rugby season.

Umaga was thrilled with the 56 points, which is the most they have scored in a game for seven seasons and their most-ever in Australia.

However, keeping the Rebels scoreless for the last 39 minutes meant even more.

Defence has been a particular focus under new assistant coach Alastair Rogers, while Umaga is also anxious his team doesn't repeat the second-half fades which blotted several of the matches last year.

"We saw there were a lot of nerves at the start of the game," Umaga said.

Akira Ioane sacrificed a certain try to allow his younger sibling to score in the Blues' 56-18 Super Rugby win.
Source: SKY

"We were happy with how we came back in the second half which is something we have been working on.

"And the team has worked hard on our defensive structures with Alastair which is credit to what he has done but also to the boys and the way they have bought into it and are now starting to understand it."

An Ioane intercept on the stroke of halftime gave the Blues a flattering 25-15 lead.

The 19-year-old blossomed in the second spell showcasing why he won his first two Test caps on the All Blacks' season-ending tour last year.

Chiefs recruit Augustine Pulu was outstanding at halfback while Bristol-bound blindside flanker Steven Luatua showed what a loss he will be next season with a dynamic 80 minutes.

Umaga, who brought George Moala and Charlie Faumuina off the bench, didn't have the services of two other All Blacks - captain Jerome Kaino and lock Patrick Tuipulotu.

The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

The coach is keeping his feet on the ground, recalling other recent campaigns have started with a bang but tailed off.

However, Umaga admitted he couldn't have asked for a better start and was pleased a gruelling off-season had reaped rewards.

"Our preparation and hard work that our players and staff have put in over the last three months in the pre-season was the key," he said.

"What impressed me was our ability to come back and gain some composure and trust the systems that they've been working on so hard."

Related

Blues

00:31
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener
00:25
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Augustine Pulu puts on wicked left foot step, tearing through Rebels to score superb Blues try

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

00:30
2
This was the last thing Spurs needed in the Europa League clash away to FC Gent.

Moment of madness: Tottenham's young England star Dele Alli dumps his side in it with red card tackle shocker

00:29
3
Young Matt Renshaw had to retire on day one against India in Pune.

Watch: Gutless - or needs must? Aussie Test batsman's mad mid-innings toilet sprint leaves Border, Steve Smith fuming

00:31
4
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

00:25
5
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


Police Commissioner Mike Bush

'It is something I deeply regret' - NZ's top cop admits historic drink driving conviction

Mike Bush admitted he was convicted of drink driving in 1983, when he was 23.


04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

00:54
2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ