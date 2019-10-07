TODAY |

Taller players more likely to be yellow carded at Rugby World Cup, says David Pocock

AAP
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Wallabies flanker David Pocock believes taller players are more likely to be penalised for high tackles under the tight regime at the Rugby World Cup.

Yellow cards and possible suspensions for high shots loom as a critical element that all the big teams will want to avoid ahead of next week's quarter-finals.

Australia and New Zealand both had two players yellow-carded during their most recent wins over tier two opposition.

It prompted All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to suggest that it is nearly impossible to avoid high contact in certain situations when an attacking player is falling or running low to the ground.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TJ Ioane earned Manu Samoa's fifth yellow of the tournament so far. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Both Australian offenders against Uruguay - lock Adam Coleman and flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - stand at around the two-metre mark.

They towered over the opponents they were attempting to tackle, something the comparatively compact Pocock could sympathise with.

"As a short bloke on the field, my target zone's usually a lot lower than the head and shoulders of some of the guys around here," he said.

"It's one of those things but World Rugby were very clear before the tournament about contact to the head.

"All you want is consistency and players to know what is and isn't ok."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tomas Lavanini made an early exit from the Pumas' do-or-die World Cup Test for his hit on Owen Farrell. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Concern exists that a big knockout game in Japan could swing on an unfortunate high contact and an overzealous match official.

There is also the uncertainty over what might happen if a defender makes contact with the head of a low-slung player who is driving for the tryline.

Attempting to simply prevent a try could result in a costly card and even a penalty try.

Pocock described that scenario as a "grey area" and had yet to see a defender pinged for such an infraction.

The 31-year-old came off the bench against Uruguay but is considered a strong chance to start in this Friday's match against Georgia in Shizuoka and potentially take the captaincy from a rested Michael Hooper.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach says his team are working hard on their tackling technique amid the World Rugby crackdown. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
2
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
3
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:26

Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie

'No point moaning' about Rugby World Cup referees, says Steve Hansen
00:30

Argentina's Tomas Lavanini slapped with four-match ban for hit on Owen Farrell
00:41

'Short a clip' - Beauden Barrett says he's yet to reach top gear at Rugby World Cup