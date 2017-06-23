 

Taller, heavier, better? How today's All Blacks compare to heroes from past years

Mike Hosking 

Seven Sharp Presenter

Seven Sharp analyses the evolution of modern rugby players as the All Blacks gear up for the Lions Test.
Source: Seven Sharp

Mike Hosking

All Blacks

