 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Talented Porirua trio confirmed to sing anthem at a domestic rugby final after viral rendition

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The trio of Porirua students who went viral with their rendition of the New Zealand national anthem will be given the chance to perform at a domestic rugby final later this year.

Support is growing for Le Art to sing the national anthem before an upcoming Test against the Springboks, after their version went viral.
Source: Breakfast

Le ART, made up of Porirua College students Tiresa Foma'i, Rosetta Lopa and Anastasia Sirila became internet sensations after they posted their version of God Defend New Zealand to social media following US singer Crystal Collins' heavily-criticised attempt prior to the Kiwis' Test in Denver.

The performance, which has over 980,000 views on their Facebook page alone, led to a petition being launched to get the girls to sing for an All Blacks match in September.

The talented teens from Porirua gave TVNZ 1's Breakfast a special rendition.
Source: 1 NEWS

While it isn't quite an All Blacks Test, New Zealand Rugby announced today the trio will sing at a "domestic competition Final" this year.

The girls' mentor, Jonny Viliamu said he's stoked.

"It's perfect for them and they are so excited."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix

Young Phoenix star Sarpreet Singh agrees to new deal after hearing of ex-Premier League signing

00:45
2
Fans were filmed throwing bottles and other projectiles at police on Champs Elysees avenue early today.

Watch: French football fans clash with riot police after France defeats Belgium in WC semi-final

00:37
3
The Kiwi U19 side couldn't claw back a costly six-run innings earlier in the game, losing 8-5 to hosts Canada.

Junior Black Sox suffer first loss at world softball championships despite late comeback attempt

04:36
4
Support is growing for Le Art to sing the national anthem before an upcoming Test against the Springboks, after their version went viral.

Talented Porirua trio confirmed to sing anthem at a domestic rugby final after viral rendition

5
Chiefs winger Solomon Alaimalo in action during the Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Brumbies played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 15 July 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs opt to rest All Blacks for Super Rugby derby with Hurricanes ahead of playoffs

The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Australian divers in Thai cave rescue describe moment 'tsunami' of water crashed through cave after pump failed, shortly after final rescue

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and the coach, 25, had been trapped in the flooded Than Luang cave system for more than two weeks.

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.