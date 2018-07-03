Talented Porirua trio confirmed to sing anthem at a domestic rugby final after viral rendition

The trio of Porirua students who went viral with their rendition of the New Zealand national anthem will be given the chance to perform at a domestic rugby final later this year.

Le ART, made up of Porirua College students Tiresa Foma'i, Rosetta Lopa and Anastasia Sirila became internet sensations after they posted their version of God Defend New Zealand to social media following US singer Crystal Collins' heavily-criticised attempt prior to the Kiwis' Test in Denver.

The performance, which has over 980,000 views on their Facebook page alone, led to a petition being launched to get the girls to sing for an All Blacks match in September.

While it isn't quite an All Blacks Test, New Zealand Rugby announced today the trio will sing at a "domestic competition Final" this year.

The girls' mentor, Jonny Viliamu said he's stoked.