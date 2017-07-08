'Take the good with the bad' – Steve Hansen refuses to blame ref after Lions draw

Source:
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is refusing to blame referee Romain Poite for his side's failure to defeat the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, with the two sides drawing 15-all.
The refereeing in the three-Test series has come under intense scrutiny, although Hansen has stated that he accepts the decisions made by the match officials.
"It's a tough game to ref," Hansen said.
"At the end of the day, it's a game. As little kids we're taught to take the good with the bad, and we have to do that."
