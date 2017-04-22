 

'I will take it with both hands' - Charlie Ngatai hoping for another All Blacks chance

Charlie Ngatai has not given up on his dream of wearing the All Blacks jersey again following his return to international rugby.

The Chiefs' centre made his comeback after 11 months on the sideline today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ngatai was surprisingly named to captain the Maori All Blacks in their loss to the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua last month, despite only playing two games for the Chiefs all season.

The 26-year-old hopes he has put a lengthy battle with concussion symptoms behind him and can push to add to his lone Test, against Samoa in Apia in 2015.

"It was one of my goals years ago to put on the Maori jersey against the Lions," he said.

"We didn't get the result we wanted but just to be back in the environment in the leadup to that test match was awesome.

"If that chance comes again to play for the All Blacks I will take it with both hands."

Ngatai was out of rugby for a year before returning against the Reds in New Plymouth in May.

He than had to wait another month to play his next game due to the recurrence of headaches.

Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ngatai believes he's in a good space as the competition resumes after a five-week break.

The Chiefs face a match against the Brumbies in Hamilton which could shape their play-off path.

"We could end up in Canberra or Cape Town depending on what happens this weekend so we've just got to put in a good performance," Ngatai said.

"We have lots of talks about winning another championship and are our boys hungry enough but I think we have the team to do it."

