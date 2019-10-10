TODAY |

Tackle rule changes ‘encouraging football-style Hollywoods’ at Rugby World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
The Front Row

Refs cracking down on tackles to the head is creating a scenario where opposition players use the situation to gain an advantage, says former All Black Ofisa Tonu’u.

There has been a record number of red and yellow cards at the Rugby World Cup as officials penalise potentially dangerous tackles.

But Tonu’u, speaking on TVNZ’s The Front Row today, says this is leading to some players going down easily in a style more often seen in football than rugby.

“Every time a player’s running, it is almost to the point they are setting them up, it looks like.

“And the old Hollywoods now of guys falling over, you’re talking about soccer, it is starting to come into play because if they can get that advantage, everybody’s going to try it.”

Former Black Fern Anna Richards said every team was having to adjust to the new rules.

“There’s huge scrutiny from match officials on the ground on and on TVs, they’re doing replays all the time, and it is going to be really tough.”

Both agreed the rules from the sport’s governing body aren’t going to adjust and teams will have to make sure they comply to avoid further cards.

Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi were both given yellow cards for contact to the head of Namibia players in the tackle at the weekend.

And All Black coach Steve Hansen said afterwards: “It is tough, when a player is falling like that and you're committed there's going to be times when you make connection and I'm not sure how you can avoid that.

"Because if you don't use your arms then you're going to get done for a no-arms tackle."

The two yellows were fair under the guidelines teams have been given, he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack Tame is joined by Anna Richards and Ofisa Tonu’u as they look at the scheduled final weekend of pool play, the quarter finals and Typhoon Hagibis. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
The Front Row
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
2
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
3
All Blacks delay press conference as Typhoon Hagibis reportedly threatens World Cup match with Italy
4
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
5
Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
04:25

World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign
00:28

Wales made to work for Rugby World Cup victory over determined Fiji
00:29

Cards galore as Wales claim nervy Rugby World Cup win over Fiji