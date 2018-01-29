 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Sydney tournament 'something to build on' for men's sevens

share

Source:

NZN

Classification games at a world sevens series tournament are usually a chance to grab a drink, have a stretch and avert your eyes for a spell.

The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.
Source: SKY

Anyone who did that in Sydney on Sunday would have missed two important performances from the New Zealand Sevens, according to coach Clark Laidlaw.

Having lost to eventual champions Australia in the quarter-finals, New Zealand recovered to beat England 10-5 and then hammer Fiji 31-7 in what was a match to determine fifth place.

The fighting qualities on show impressed Laidlaw, who hopes it will lead into better on home soil when Hamilton hosts its first series tournament this weekend.

"There were a few areas that we had a really good look at so to come back and beat a good England team and beat Fiji by a good margin was really encouraging in the early stages of our development," he said.

"It's only our third tournament together (with Laidlaw as coach) so it's given us something to build on for next week."

Rising back Caleb Clarke impressed in starting both of the last two games while fellow-Auckland 18-year-old Etene Nanai-Seturo displayed some promising touches throughout the tournament.

With his player depth building, Laidlaw says game time together is the key to improvement, as shown by the loss to Australia when they didn't adapt to the hosts' tactics.

"We need to be smarter when the game is changing on us, our leaders and drivers need to respond to that quickly and it's hard to coach that.

"You've got to go through a few results like that to get better."

Defending series champions South Africa, who leapfrogged New Zealand into the lead after three rounds, are a prime example of a team who have benefited from building a solid group.

However, the Blitzboks have been hit hard by injury to two experienced players which could make them vulnerable at Waikato Stadium.

Captain Philip Snyman and Ruhan Nel have suffered injuries and returned to South Africa.

They have been replaced by South Africa Rugby sevens academy players Zain Davids and Muller du Plessis while Kyle Brown takes over as skipper.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:53
2
The All Blacks and Chiefs lock missed the end of 2017 after his wife Niki suffered a miscarriage.

Watch: Brodie Retallick ready to return to rugby after personal tragedy

00:46
3
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'There is no place to go' – Chris Boyd takes a crack at lack of opportunities in NZ for Kiwi coaches as he quits Hurricanes

00:23
4
The Aussies are in a white ball slump ahead of facing NZ and England.

Video: Black Caps not afraid of wounded Australia ahead of tri-series

02:07
5
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.


Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

It has been a hot day up and down the country, especially in the South Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 