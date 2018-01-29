Sydney tournament 'something to build on' for men's sevens

Classification games at a world sevens series tournament are usually a chance to grab a drink, have a stretch and avert your eyes for a spell.

Anyone who did that in Sydney on Sunday would have missed two important performances from the New Zealand Sevens, according to coach Clark Laidlaw.

Having lost to eventual champions Australia in the quarter-finals, New Zealand recovered to beat England 10-5 and then hammer Fiji 31-7 in what was a match to determine fifth place.

The fighting qualities on show impressed Laidlaw, who hopes it will lead into better on home soil when Hamilton hosts its first series tournament this weekend.

"There were a few areas that we had a really good look at so to come back and beat a good England team and beat Fiji by a good margin was really encouraging in the early stages of our development," he said.

"It's only our third tournament together (with Laidlaw as coach) so it's given us something to build on for next week."

Rising back Caleb Clarke impressed in starting both of the last two games while fellow-Auckland 18-year-old Etene Nanai-Seturo displayed some promising touches throughout the tournament.

With his player depth building, Laidlaw says game time together is the key to improvement, as shown by the loss to Australia when they didn't adapt to the hosts' tactics.

"We need to be smarter when the game is changing on us, our leaders and drivers need to respond to that quickly and it's hard to coach that.

"You've got to go through a few results like that to get better."

Defending series champions South Africa, who leapfrogged New Zealand into the lead after three rounds, are a prime example of a team who have benefited from building a solid group.

However, the Blitzboks have been hit hard by injury to two experienced players which could make them vulnerable at Waikato Stadium.

Captain Philip Snyman and Ruhan Nel have suffered injuries and returned to South Africa.