Sydney rugby club investigate after player with Kiwi heritage racially abused

Sydney University Football Club are reportedly investigating an incident of alleged racism aimed at a player of New Zealand heritage last Saturday.

Source: Getty

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the incident took place in a Shute Shield match between Sydney University, and the Manly Marlins, with Manly forward Brad Hemopo allegedly abused by a spectator in his warm up.

The two clubs will work together in order to pinpoint the identity of the spectator, with the alleged abuse understood to have left Hemopo deeply distressed.

"If we find out who it is, they'll be banned from coming to our games ... that's not welcome," a SUFC spokesperson said.

"The club has been working with match-day officials, both clubs together, security and ground staff to try and investigate who it was.