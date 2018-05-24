Suspended James Slipper uncertain on Reds future after positive cocaine test

Queensland Reds chairman Jeff Miller insists James Slipper's suspension for cocaine abuse comes with an asterisk, but whether no-nonsense coach Brad Thorn agrees remains to be seen.

Slipper, 28, is in the final year of his Super Rugby contract and after copping a two-month suspension for his second drug offence this year, faces the prospect of never playing for the Reds again.

Citing a battle with depression in a statement on Thursday, Slipper's case is being treated with care by the Reds and Rugby Australia.

Miller revealed the long-time Wallaby prop had been in chats with Thorn about his mental health earlier this season and that "some accommodations" around his training program had been made to address his issues.

But, as per the code's illicit drugs policy, the club was not aware of Slipper's drug indiscretions until his second offence and Miller admitted they were shocked to receive news of his misdemeanours.

"While we have been aware of these (mental health) issues and we have been working with him, obviously we haven't been able to cover all bases," Miller conceded.

"It's a shame that it has got to something like this."

Miller backed Thorn's cultural overhaul in justifying his confidence in the Reds' program, which sees the young squad carrying a 4-7 record ahead of Saturday's Suncorp Stadium clash with the Highlanders.

As part of that approach, high-profile fullback Karmichael Hunt hasn't been sighted at Ballymore since fronting court on drugs charges earlier this year despite being cleared to play in March.

Miller, a former coach and player at the Reds, insists Hunt's is a "different story" to Slipper's but that he backed Thorn's hard line.

"You have a very strong coach in the name of Brad Thorn who is instigating cultural change within this organisation which we support," Miller said.

"Brad is extremely disappointed and you can understand that."