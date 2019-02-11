Super Rugby trans-Tasman draw released, Highlanders to host Reds in opener

The draw for the five-week trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition has been revealed this afternoon with the tournament set to kick off with the Highlanders hosting the Reds one week after Super Rugby Aotearoa finishes.

James Lentjes of the Highlanders makes a run during a Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Reds. Source: Photosport

The competition kicks off with the Highlanders and Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday May 14 – six days after the final of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition which begins in February and features just the New Zealand franchises.

Matches throughout the trans-Tasman competition will feature double-header Fridays at 7:00pm and 9:45pm NZT along with three further matches of varying times on Saturdays.

Two family-friendly 4:35pm afternoon games are scheduled in New Zealand with the Blues hosting the Waratahs for one of them in round two at Eden Park while the Chiefs collect the other in round four against the Rebels at Waikato Stadium.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed Round 3 will feature a Super Round with all matches being played at one venue but they and Rugby Australia will announce the finer details, including the venue for it, in due course.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said it was great to have certainty around venue and kick off times heading into Christmas.

“When you see the weekly match ups you realise how compelling the competition will be and I think it’s something that will capture the imagination of fans and players on both sides of the Tasman.

“We’ll get a chance to see all the teams in action in Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby AU and there will be a lot of intrigue in how they measure up to each other when Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off.”

NZR noted the draw is subject to change and contingent on a two-way trans-Tasman travel bubble being established prior to tournament’s first match.

Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw