Super Rugby semi preview: Crusaders peaking at the right time, Hurricanes pack in for gruelling battle

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders by four

Everything points to a Crusaders victory, and not just the fact it is two years since they last lost at home. Since the June window, they have racked up scores of 45, 54 and 40, so they are peaking at the right time.

Scott Robertson can afford to omit two All Blacks, one of whom, Wyatt Crockett is the most seasoned Super Rugby player of all time, from his 23. They will contest every lineout and make every strike move count.

Their three non-All Blacks are all in prime form and George Bridge will be keen to add to his tally of 14 tries, one short of the record.

The Hurricanes will be desperate to win their share of ball to give Ngani Laumape a clear path through the midfield. Maybe Toby Smith’s 100th Super Rugby outing will act as inspiration.

Is this the chance for TJ Perenara to transfer his recent good form into the pressure cooker that is a semifinal? If he does just that, Ben Lam will be in with a shout to break the Super Rugby tryscoring record, held jointly by himself, Laumape, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rico Gear and Joe Roff.

It will be tight and typically intense.

Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs by five

Bernard Foley Source: Photosport
Bernard Foley Source: Photosport

The Waratahs are being written off, which is strange in the extreme.

Yes, they will enter this clash in Jo'burg as underdogs, having copped a 29-0 blanking in Sydney by the Lions earlier in the season, but the manner in which they made a rousing comeback to beat the Highlanders in the quarters will give them a massive fillip.

We know that if Foley, Beale and Folau can cut some capers then the heat will go on weak defenders such as Elton Jantjies and Andries Coetzee. But the Lions have no issues scoring tries.

They are not the force of 2016 or 2017, but Malcolm Marx is in brutal form. Naturally, the acid is on the Waratahs pack to win their set-piece possession, win the collisions and roar back into their first final since 2014.

Of more import is that the Australian conference winners have risen from a lowly 16th in 2017. What a story that would be for coach Daryl Gibson if they reached the decider. They are very capable of engineering and upset, so do not be shocked if it transpires.

Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium. Source: Photosport
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium. Source: Photosport
Topics
When the Crusaders host the Hurricanes in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final in Christchurch, expect the defending champions' might up front to prove too much for the Wellingtonians to handle, according to 1 NEWS Sport's Stephen Stuart.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Stuart confidently exclaimed that the Crusaders' nearly-entire All Blacks forward pack gives the defending champions the edge in the clash.

"Look at the Crusaders' pack, seven All Blacks and Jordan Taufua - who would have been an All Black but got injured," he said.

"How many All Blacks in the Hurricanes' pack? Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

"The Hurricanes can say all they like about their backline - the Crusaders are pretty good in the backs as well, just quietly.

However, the Hurricanes' reputation as the Crusdaers' bogey team could play a factor in deciding the winner tomorrow night.

"The stats are compelling."

"But, if any team can beat them (the Crusaders), it'll be the Hurricanes.

"Why isn't it the final?"

The two top Kiwi sides meet in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final. Source: Breakfast
1 NEWS
All Black lock Luke Romano and his wife Hannah have opened up about their son Felix for the first time after losing him in a stillbirth in 2016.

The pair have decided to share their story to break the silence around the issue.

"I was 37 weeks pregnant," Hannah said.

"It was just a regular appointment with the obstetrician and there was no heartbeat."

Luke was in Chicago with the All Blacks preparing to play Ireland and immediately departed for New Zealand when he found out – team management only saying at the time it was a family bereavement.

But even though he'd left the squad, that didn’t mean they weren't there to support them – captain Kieran Read called Luke to ask if they could wear black armbands that weekend.

The team wore them in the game but no one outside the squad knew the reason for them until now.

The couple were also supported by All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka.

"A lot of the stuff that he had to help me and Hannah was stuff that we did on the rugby field as well."

Luke found support from his Crusaders teammates as well.

"All I could do was be there," former All Black Wyatt Crockett said.

"You are better off to just say something and let them know you are thinking about them than saying nothing."

In New Zealand, one out of 10 Kiwi women will experience a miscarriage in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy while after 21 weeks, one in every 200 pregnancies ends in stillbirth.

Luke said it’s time those numbers were heard.

"You realise how often it does happen but it never gets talked about.

"Sometimes all the grieving party wants to do is talk about it but [people] are too scared to approach it."

The couple have since welcomed their second son Cooper into the world and while stillbirth can be a difficult subject, Hannah believes silence isn’t the answer.

"Some friends didn’t say a word.

"Because a child is unborn and you didn’t know them it's harder to say, 'I'm sorry', but for us saying nothing is the worst."

The couple hope that sharing their story helps others realise things can go back to the way they were.

"The more you talk about it, the easier it is for us to heal as well.

"It's ok to talk about Cooper and about Felix. We have two sons.

"He is our son, he's just not here."

The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp. Source: Seven Sharp
