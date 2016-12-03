Super Rugby semi preview: Crusaders peaking at the right time, Hurricanes pack in for gruelling battle

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders by four

Everything points to a Crusaders victory, and not just the fact it is two years since they last lost at home. Since the June window, they have racked up scores of 45, 54 and 40, so they are peaking at the right time.

Scott Robertson can afford to omit two All Blacks, one of whom, Wyatt Crockett is the most seasoned Super Rugby player of all time, from his 23. They will contest every lineout and make every strike move count.

Their three non-All Blacks are all in prime form and George Bridge will be keen to add to his tally of 14 tries, one short of the record.

The Hurricanes will be desperate to win their share of ball to give Ngani Laumape a clear path through the midfield. Maybe Toby Smith’s 100th Super Rugby outing will act as inspiration.

Is this the chance for TJ Perenara to transfer his recent good form into the pressure cooker that is a semifinal? If he does just that, Ben Lam will be in with a shout to break the Super Rugby tryscoring record, held jointly by himself, Laumape, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rico Gear and Joe Roff.

It will be tight and typically intense.

Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs by five

The Waratahs are being written off, which is strange in the extreme.

Yes, they will enter this clash in Jo'burg as underdogs, having copped a 29-0 blanking in Sydney by the Lions earlier in the season, but the manner in which they made a rousing comeback to beat the Highlanders in the quarters will give them a massive fillip.

We know that if Foley, Beale and Folau can cut some capers then the heat will go on weak defenders such as Elton Jantjies and Andries Coetzee. But the Lions have no issues scoring tries.

They are not the force of 2016 or 2017, but Malcolm Marx is in brutal form. Naturally, the acid is on the Waratahs pack to win their set-piece possession, win the collisions and roar back into their first final since 2014.