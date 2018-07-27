Super Rugby semi-final picks: Have the Hurricanes got the goods to cause an upset in Crusaders country?

And then there were four! Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles picked for this week's Super Rugby semi-finals? Check out below.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
SEMI-FINALS
Crusaders v Hurricanes
Lions v Waratahs
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 13+ - "I'd take 20+ if I could!"
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12 - "Two epic backlines but the forward packs will be the difference - not Ardie's return."
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 13+
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Waratahs: Waraths 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Crusaders v Hurricanes
Lions v Waratahs
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Have the 'Canes discovered the secret to smart rugby when it's tight? Their performance last week suggests so – controlled, measured and effective. More of the same please!"
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 13+ - "Champs forward pack will starve the Canes' backs."
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 13+ - "Blanked the Waratahs in Sydney earlier this year and will clobber them again."
Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Go looooooooooong Canes!"
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs 13+
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12 - “Hurricanes have won 6 of the last 9 but history is with the Crusaders. Hopefully there’s a bigger crowd turn out than last week because this is set to be a cracker!”
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "The Crusaders may have never lost a playoff game at home... but there’s always a first time right? Wish I was confident enough to pick 13+.. I don’t mind being wrong on the scoreline though!"
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12 - "I definitely don’t want another Super Rugby final in South Africa (after the Hurricanes win) but the Lions will be hard to beat."
SCOREBOARD: Waters 130, Malili 124, Heveldt 119, Knuckey 114, Wilson 109, Stuart 108, Rimene-Sproat 108, Reich 105, Prendiville 101, Hall-Smith 100, McKenzie 95