Rugby


Super Rugby Round 3 Picks: Hurricanes set for NZ derby blockbuster against Crusaders, Blues face tough challenge in playing Lions in Johannesburg

The Highlanders host the Stormers in Dunedin while the Hurricanes return to Wellington to take on defending champs the Crusaders. The Blues have a tough schedule ahead of them facing the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The third round of Super Rugby action is broken down and analysed ahead of kickoff by the TVNZ "rugby experts".

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 3
Highlanders v Stormers
Hurricanes v Crusaders
Lions v Blues

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Blues: Lions 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Blues: Blues 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12 – "Hurricanes are coming off a lot of travel and are still to hit their stride. In saying that, Mo'unga's absence from the line up could be telling too. It'll be a classic Kiwi clash regardless."
Lions v Blues: Lions 13+

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Blues: Blues 1-12

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Lions v Blues: Lions 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Blues: Lions 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Blues: Lions 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Blues: Lions 13+

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Blues: Blues 13+

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Te Karere Sport Reporter - LEADER

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Canes go long!"
Lions v Blues: Blues 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Home advantage offsets long haul home."
Lions v Blues: Lions 13+ - "The Blues 'pack' will even be slower at altitude."

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Blues: Blues 1-12

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Blues: Lions 1-12

SCOREBOARD: Rimene-Sproat 14, Reich 12, Waters 12, Heveldt 11, Saville 11, Hall-Smith 9, Knuckey 9, Prendiville 9, Stuart 9, Malili 8, Wilson 8, McKenzie 7, Manukia 6.

