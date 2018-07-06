Super Rugby Round 18 picks: Will the new-look Hurricanes finally end their losing streak against the Blues?

Source:
After a wild week of results, things don't get much easier for the TVNZ pickers this week with two local derbies and a hungry Brumbies outfit looking for their second-straight win against a Kiwi side.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
ROUND 18
Crusaders v Highlanders
Chiefs v Brumbies
Hurricanes v Blues
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "It's a derby but it's also a one-off at Wyatt Crockett Stadium! Back the home team to get up for No.200!"
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12 - "Not the walk in the park it looked like earlier in the season. Brumbies pack can hold their own."
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes - "My faith in the Heveldt anti-Blues law was tested last week but I won't be swayed!"
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "A win in Christchurch almost a given these days, but the Highlanders should be hurting from last week. Expect a tight result."
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+ - "Didn't see last week coming! Neither did the 'Landers! The Brumbies won't either."
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+ - "Look out for the real Blues to return this week!"
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "How can the Highlanders turn it around in a week?"
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+ - "I'm back on board!"
Hurricanes v Blues: Blues 1-12 - "We didn't go to the Blues media hit this week and that worked the oracle for them last week!"
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+
Scoreboard: Waters 111, Saville 104, Heveldt 102, Malili 99, Rimene-Sproat 96, Stuart 93, Knuckey 91, Wilson 88, Reich 86, Hall-Smith 82, Prendiville 81, McKenzie 78
