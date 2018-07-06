Super Rugby Round 18 picks: Will the new-look Hurricanes finally end their losing streak against the Blues?

After a wild week of results, things don't get much easier for the TVNZ pickers this week with two local derbies and a hungry Brumbies outfit looking for their second-straight win against a Kiwi side.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 18

Crusaders v Highlanders

Chiefs v Brumbies

Hurricanes v Blues

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "It's a derby but it's also a one-off at Wyatt Crockett Stadium! Back the home team to get up for No.200!"

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12 - "Not the walk in the park it looked like earlier in the season. Brumbies pack can hold their own."

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes - "My faith in the Heveldt anti-Blues law was tested last week but I won't be swayed!"



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "A win in Christchurch almost a given these days, but the Highlanders should be hurting from last week. Expect a tight result."

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+ - "Didn't see last week coming! Neither did the 'Landers! The Brumbies won't either."

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+ - "Look out for the real Blues to return this week!"

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "How can the Highlanders turn it around in a week?"

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+ - "I'm back on board!"

Hurricanes v Blues: Blues 1-12 - "We didn't go to the Blues media hit this week and that worked the oracle for them last week!"



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+