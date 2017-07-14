 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby round 17 PICKS: Will the Hurricanes end the Crusaders' unbeaten run in the final round?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One week left and everything to play for! Can the Hurricanes finally end the Crusaders' unbeaten Super Rugby run? Will the Blues give Luatua and Faumuina a fitting swansong in Japan? Find out what the 1 NEWS rugby oracles are foreseeing this week!

Stephen Stuart and Guy Heveldt pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 17
Highlanders v Reds
Sunwolves v Blues
Chiefs v Brumbies
Hurricanes v Crusaders

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+
"Highlanders and Reds, under the roof, thankfully, Highlanders will be far too strong!! Especially with a possible shorter road trip on offer for the quarter finals." 

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+
"Good finish for Blues, end of season trip to Tokyo!!! Should thrash wolves and on a "proper" points table, end up 7th or 8th!!" 

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
"Best Aussie team won't even get close. Chiefs to blow off cobwebs before tricky playoff."

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12

"After three Lions Tests, the hits keep coming. Although thankfully this match will be refereed in the correct manner. Huge ramifications for playoffs. Would like to see Crusaders stay unbeaten, but think the hungry Canes will lift, payback for loss in Christchurch."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sports reporter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+
"The southerners have a poor record against the Reds but the return of Liam Squire will add grunt to the pack."

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+
"They'll take their frustrations out on the slipshod Sunwolves."

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
"Missing key players they mightn't win as big as many are tipping."

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

"Even without their All Blacks, they can go unbeaten over the Canes"

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+
Sunwolves v Blues: Sunwolves 1-12
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 13+

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS league reporter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+
Sunwolves v Blues: Sunwolves 1-12
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+
Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 1-12
Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+
Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12

Scoreboard: Stephen 120, Brodyn 117, Saville 116, Faleatua 116, Josh 113, Matt H 108, Matt M 99, John 93.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:35
1
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei touched by farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:40
2
The Olympic champion said the pair would talk through a final decision once the Cup hype dies down.

Team NZ's Blair Tuke joins Spanish Volvo Ocean Race team, Mapfre

00:37
3
Scott Robertson and his Super Rugby side is the only team not to have lost a match so far in the 2017 season.

Eyeing playoffs, Crusaders coach says his side doesn't need extra motivation: 'Chance to do something special'

04:36
4
Stephen Stuart and Guy Heveldt pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 17 PICKS: Will the Hurricanes end the Crusaders' unbeaten run in the final round?

00:30
5
The two will meet in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas.

'He will be very well-prepared' - Conor McGregor's coach backs boxing switch against Mayweather

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 