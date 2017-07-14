Super Rugby round 17 PICKS: Will the Hurricanes end the Crusaders' unbeaten run in the final round?

One week left and everything to play for! Can the Hurricanes finally end the Crusaders' unbeaten Super Rugby run? Will the Blues give Luatua and Faumuina a fitting swansong in Japan? Find out what the 1 NEWS rugby oracles are foreseeing this week!

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 17

Highlanders v Reds

Sunwolves v Blues

Chiefs v Brumbies

Hurricanes v Crusaders

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+

"Highlanders and Reds, under the roof, thankfully, Highlanders will be far too strong!! Especially with a possible shorter road trip on offer for the quarter finals."

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+

"Good finish for Blues, end of season trip to Tokyo!!! Should thrash wolves and on a "proper" points table, end up 7th or 8th!!"

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

"Best Aussie team won't even get close. Chiefs to blow off cobwebs before tricky playoff."

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12

"After three Lions Tests, the hits keep coming. Although thankfully this match will be refereed in the correct manner. Huge ramifications for playoffs. Would like to see Crusaders stay unbeaten, but think the hungry Canes will lift, payback for loss in Christchurch."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sports reporter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+

"The southerners have a poor record against the Reds but the return of Liam Squire will add grunt to the pack."

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+

"They'll take their frustrations out on the slipshod Sunwolves."

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

"Missing key players they mightn't win as big as many are tipping."

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

"Even without their All Blacks, they can go unbeaten over the Canes"

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+

Sunwolves v Blues: Sunwolves 1-12

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 13+

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS league reporter

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+

Sunwolves v Blues: Sunwolves 1-12

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 1-12

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Highlanders v Reds: Highlanders 13+

Sunwolves v Blues: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Hurricanes 1-12