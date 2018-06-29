Super Rugby Round 17 picks: A high-stakes derby in Fiji and one last chance for the Blues to give Jerome a fitting farewell

With the French series swept out of the way, we're back into the action with a farewell at Eden Park, a local derby in Fiji and more. See who the TVNZ crew are picking this week for all the Kiwi Super Rugby action!

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 17

Blues v Reds

Highlanders v Chiefs

Brumbies v Hurricanes



Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12 - "Breathing down the necks of the leaders, not going to change a formula that’s (largely) worked for me this season… tip against the Blues."

Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12 - "I know it's been a few weeks but I don't see how the Blues could've turned things around from that embarrassing loss to the Rebels. Consider me a follower of the Heveldt anti-Blues law."

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Blues v Reds: Blues 13+

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12 - "Just...and only because of Jerome."

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12 - "What am I thinking?!"

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Blues v Reds: Blues 13+ - "I know, probably a silly pick but surely last home game, Jerome farewell, etc. They will finally get their act together?!!"

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12 - "Very different conditions in Fiji! But think the ABs' experience will rub off on plenty of 'Landers in a tight tussle."

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Canes might be a bit banged up from test window, but still think too many weapons against a mixed Aussie side."



Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Easy money, baby!"



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12 - "Reds have been good against New Zealand teams recently."

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Brumbies 1-12



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 13+

Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12