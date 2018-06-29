 

Super Rugby Round 17 picks: A high-stakes derby in Fiji and one last chance for the Blues to give Jerome a fitting farewell

With the French series swept out of the way, we're back into the action with a farewell at Eden Park, a local derby in Fiji and more. See who the TVNZ crew are picking this week for all the Kiwi Super Rugby action!

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 17

Blues v Reds
Highlanders v Chiefs
Brumbies v Hurricanes

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12 - "Breathing down the necks of the leaders, not going to change a formula that’s (largely) worked for me this season… tip against the Blues."
Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12 - "I know it's been a few weeks but I don't see how the Blues could've turned things around from that embarrassing loss to the Rebels. Consider me a follower of the Heveldt anti-Blues law."
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Blues v Reds: Blues 13+
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12 - "Just...and only because of Jerome."
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12 - "What am I thinking?!"
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Blues v Reds: Blues 13+ - "I know, probably a silly pick but surely last home game, Jerome farewell, etc. They will finally get their act together?!!"
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12 - "Very different conditions in Fiji! But think the ABs' experience will rub off on plenty of 'Landers in a tight tussle."
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Canes might be a bit banged up from test window, but still think too many weapons against a mixed Aussie side."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter 

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Easy money, baby!"

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 1-12 - "Reds have been good against New Zealand teams recently."
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Brumbies 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Blues v Reds: Blues 1-12
Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Reds: Reds 13+
Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Brumbies v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Scoreboard: Waters 107, Saville 101, Heveldt 100, Rimene-Sproat 96, Malili 96, Knuckey 91, Stuart 90, Wilson 85, Reich 84, Prendiville 81, Hall-Smith 80, McKenzie 76

