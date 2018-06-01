 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby Round 16 picks: Will the Hurricanes falter for a second straight week at the the hands of the Highlanders?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pair of local derbies and the SBW-less Blues host the Rebels in this week's action - check who the TVNZ punters are picking to take away some crucial wins!

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's action.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 16

Highlanders v Hurricanes
Blues v Rebels
Chiefs v Crusaders

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Rebels 1-12 - "This self-imposed rule of banning myself from tipping the Blues, dating back to their loss to the Sharks, will either make or break me this round."
Chiefs v Crusaders

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "As much as one shouldn't blame the weather, the Hurricanes won't repeat last week's performance under Forsyth Barr's roof. Look for free-flowing play to be back in action."
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Highlanders 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Another tight local derby, under the roof. Canes to bounce back with fire power galore."
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+ - "Finally, surely after all this time and defeats at home, the Blues come good!!??"
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12 - "So hard to pick and the Chiefs have a massive home record over two years. But just like Crusaders to keep rolling on."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter 

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Blues v Rebels: Rebels 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Highlanders 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes
Blues v Rebels
Chiefs v Crusaders

Scoreboard: Waters 105, Saville 99, Rimene-Sproat 94, Malili 93, Heveldt 93, Stuart 88, Knuckey 87, Reich 82, Wilson 80, Prendiville 79, Hall-Smith 78, McKenzie 74

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


03:13
2
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 16 picks: Will the Hurricanes falter for a second straight week at the the hands of the Highlanders?

00:14
3
The North Queensland skipper wsa hit late once again in his side's 26-12 win last night.

'It s**** me' - Johnathan Thurston fumes after another late cheap shot

4
An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury


00:14
5
The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Armed police outside Hastings school as cops search for man with gun following aggravated robbery

Two schools are in lockdown in the Hawke's Bay town after a robbery at a King St business.

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

01:02
The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs".

Government injects $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 