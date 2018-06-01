Super Rugby Round 16 picks: Will the Hurricanes falter for a second straight week at the the hands of the Highlanders?

A pair of local derbies and the SBW-less Blues host the Rebels in this week's action - check who the TVNZ punters are picking to take away some crucial wins!

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 16

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Blues v Rebels

Chiefs v Crusaders

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Rebels 1-12 - "This self-imposed rule of banning myself from tipping the Blues, dating back to their loss to the Sharks, will either make or break me this round."

Chiefs v Crusaders



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "As much as one shouldn't blame the weather, the Hurricanes won't repeat last week's performance under Forsyth Barr's roof. Look for free-flowing play to be back in action."

Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Highlanders 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Another tight local derby, under the roof. Canes to bounce back with fire power galore."

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+ - "Finally, surely after all this time and defeats at home, the Blues come good!!??"

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12 - "So hard to pick and the Chiefs have a massive home record over two years. But just like Crusaders to keep rolling on."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Rebels: Rebels 1-12

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Highlanders 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12

Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+

Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Blues v Rebels

Chiefs v Crusaders