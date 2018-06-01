Super Rugby Round 16 picks: Will the Hurricanes falter for a second straight week at the the hands of the Highlanders?

Source:
A pair of local derbies and the SBW-less Blues host the Rebels in this week's action - check who the TVNZ punters are picking to take away some crucial wins!
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
ROUND 16
Highlanders v Hurricanes
Blues v Rebels
Chiefs v Crusaders
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Rebels 1-12 - "This self-imposed rule of banning myself from tipping the Blues, dating back to their loss to the Sharks, will either make or break me this round."
Chiefs v Crusaders
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "As much as one shouldn't blame the weather, the Hurricanes won't repeat last week's performance under Forsyth Barr's roof. Look for free-flowing play to be back in action."
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Highlanders 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Another tight local derby, under the roof. Canes to bounce back with fire power galore."
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+ - "Finally, surely after all this time and defeats at home, the Blues come good!!??"
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12 - "So hard to pick and the Chiefs have a massive home record over two years. But just like Crusaders to keep rolling on."
Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Blues v Rebels: Rebels 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Highlanders 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Highlanders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Hurricanes
Blues v Rebels
Chiefs v Crusaders
Scoreboard: Waters 105, Saville 99, Rimene-Sproat 94, Malili 93, Heveldt 93, Stuart 88, Knuckey 87, Reich 82, Wilson 80, Prendiville 79, Hall-Smith 78, McKenzie 74
