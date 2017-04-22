Super Rugby round 15 preview: Scintillating Saturday southern derby an entree to first Lions tour match

The Blues will be looking for a win over the Reds on Friday night in Apia while the Crusaders v Highlanders southern derby on Saturday afternoon lines up as the perfect way to get settled in front of the TV before the British and Irish Lions take on the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

FRIDAY, June 2

Blues v Queensland Reds at Apia Park, Samoa, 7.35pm.

Head to Head: Played 21 Reds 10 Blues 9 Draws 2

In Samoa: Played 0

Last clash: Round 4 2016 - Blues 25 Reds 25 in Brisbane.

Blues' Ihaia West. Source: Photosport

Reds coach Nick Stiles swung the axe at his forward pack after their capitulation against the Force with lock Rob Simmons one of the casualties. No Stephen Moore with the Wallabies skipper rested giving Andrew Ready a start at No.2. Sonny Bill Williams will also miss the match to give the All Blacks centre more time to recover from a knee injury for the British and Irish Lions but the Blues should still have enough strike-power to continue the rout of Aussie teams. Tip: Blues by 11 points

SATURDAY, June 3

Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch at 2.35pm

Kieran Read of the Crusaders is tackled by Ed Quirk of the Sunwolves. Source: Photosport

Head to Head: Played 30 Crusaders 20 Highlanders 10

In Christchurch: Played 15 Crusaders 11 Highlanders 4

Last clash: Round 2, 2017 - Crusaders 30 bt Highlanders 27 in Dunedin.

Tip: Crusaders by 9 points



Chiefs v NSW Waratahs at FMG Stadium, Waikato, 5.05pm

Head to Head: Played 20 Waratahs 13 Chiefs 7

Chiefs' Aaron Cruden. Source: 1 NEWS

In Waikato: Played 10 Chiefs 5 Waratahs 5

Last clash: Round 14, 2016 - Waratahs 45 bt Chiefs 25 in Sydney

It's now or never for the Waratahs, who must win this match to have any chance of catching the Brumbies for a finals berth. They will have to do it without Nick Phipps, who is out with an ankle injury with Jake Gordon his replacement - although some would argue that's a win. New Wallabies squad backrower Jack Dempsey will play his first Super game since round four. This match last season was the last time an Australian team beat a Kiwi team so a win is well overdue.

Tip: Waratahs by 5 points

Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at GIO Stadium, Canberra, 9.45pm

Head to Head: Played 12 Brumbies 8 Rebels 4

In Canberra: Played 5 Brumbies 4 Rebels 1

Last clash: Round 8, 2017 - Rebels 19 bt Brumbies 17 in Melbourne

By the time they run out on to a chilly GIO Stadium, the Brumbies will know if the Waratahs have lost and given them the chance to be crowned conference champions before the June break with a win over the Rebels. The Brumbies are coming off a brilliant world tour in which they plundered wins against the Kings in South Africa and the Jaguares in Argentina. While the hapless Rebels look destined for another mismatch, they managed to upset the Brumbies in round eight in a grinding encounter. But with the Brumbies looking like their attack is back on track, the Rebels face an even tougher task to keep them at bay.

Tip: Brumbies by 23 points

Western Force v Hurricanes at NIB Stadium, Perth at 11.55pm

Head to Head: Played 10 Hurricanes 9 Force 1

Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

In Perth: Played 4 Hurricanes 3 Force 1

Last clash: Round 4, 2016 - Hurricanes 41 bt Force 6 in Palmerston North

Australian teams are 0-20 against NZ outfits this season, and the Force face a major battle to buck that trend this week. The last time they tried, they came up embarrassingly short - a 55-6 mauling at the hands of the Highlanders two weeks ago. The Force feel they need to atone for that performance in front of their home fans, and their confidence was given a boost in last week's 40-26 win over the Reds in Queensland. The return of star fullback Dane Haylett-Petty will bolster the Force's backline.

Tip: Hurricanes by 22 points