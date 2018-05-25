Super Rugby Round 15 picks: 'I'll pick a draw' - Crusaders v Hurricanes proving a tough choice for Guy and Stephen

There's three games this week but all eyes are on tonight. Who will win? Check what the TVNZ crew are thinking.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 15

Crusaders v Hurricanes

Chiefs v Waratahs

Reds v Highlanders

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 13+ - "Despite all the injuries and everything against them, the Crusaders will get this one done, backs against the wall – who else but the Crusaders? Hurricanes will go try-less!"

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12 - "Well, if I’m going to catch the front-runners, gotta take some risks."



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Boosted by the return of their ABs, look for the Chiefs to bring the Waratahs back down to earth."

Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ "The Hurricanes haven't entirely convinced in recent weeks, but with injuries and some thuggish antics by Owen Franks and Joe Moody seeing major changes to the Crusaders, the men from the capital will get the win."

Chiefs v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12 - "The Reds looked good in going down narrowly to the Hurricanes last week, and their cause will be helped by having the cursed Mark Hammett running the show for the Highlanders."



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12 - "Pull the coin back out and toss it! Hard to pick - you'd have to lean towards Canes with no Whitelock and Crotty and the Canes good record in Christchurch. But something tells me the patched up crew will front. Test match type feeling in this one."

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Chiefs to bounce back after an indifferent patch. Tahs have actually won 6 of their last 8 against the Hamilton lads. But liking the Chiefs at home."

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "The Highlanders desperately need a top drawer performance, or else they start slipping near the bottom of the top 8 picture."



Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter

*Forfeits picks due to holiday in the islands*

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Canes continue recent domination over an under strength Crusaders outfit."

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12 - "The return of four refreshed ABS, providing they’re not stuffed from the training camp, should see them squeak home."

Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12 - "They’ll do this for James Slipper against the Highlanders who’re down on firepower and confidence."



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "It’s a clash that could go either way but I sense there’s a little bit more x-factor in this Hurricanes side to get them over the line."

Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12

Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+