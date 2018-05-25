 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby Round 15 picks: 'I'll pick a draw' - Crusaders v Hurricanes proving a tough choice for Guy and Stephen

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There's three games this week but all eyes are on tonight. Who will win? Check what the TVNZ crew are thinking.

1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 15

Crusaders v Hurricanes
Chiefs v Waratahs
Reds v Highlanders

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 13+ - "Despite all the injuries and everything against them, the Crusaders will get this one done, backs against the wall – who else but the Crusaders? Hurricanes will go try-less!"
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12 - "Well, if I’m going to catch the front-runners, gotta take some risks."

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Boosted by the return of their ABs, look for the Chiefs to bring the Waratahs back down to earth."
Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ "The Hurricanes haven't entirely convinced in recent weeks, but with injuries and some thuggish antics by Owen Franks and Joe Moody seeing major changes to the Crusaders, the men from the capital will get the win." 
Chiefs v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12 - "The Reds looked good in going down narrowly to the Hurricanes last week, and their cause will be helped by having the cursed Mark Hammett running the show for the Highlanders."

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12 - "Pull the coin back out and toss it! Hard to pick - you'd have to lean towards Canes with no Whitelock and Crotty and the Canes good record in Christchurch. But something tells me the patched up crew will front. Test match type feeling in this one."
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Chiefs to bounce back after an indifferent patch. Tahs have actually won 6 of their last 8 against the Hamilton lads. But liking the Chiefs at home."
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "The Highlanders desperately need a top drawer performance, or else they start slipping near the bottom of the top 8 picture."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter 

*Forfeits picks due to holiday in the islands*

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Canes continue recent domination over an under strength Crusaders outfit."
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12 - "The return of four refreshed ABS, providing they’re not stuffed from the training camp, should see them squeak home."
Reds v Highlanders: Reds 1-12 - "They’ll do this for James Slipper against the Highlanders who’re down on firepower and confidence."

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "It’s a clash that could go either way but I sense there’s a little bit more x-factor in this Hurricanes side to get them over the line."
Chiefs v Waratahs: Chiefs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Chiefs v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12
Reds v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Scoreboard: Waters 99, Rimene-Sproat 94, Saville 90, Malili 87, Heveldt 87, Knuckey 84, Reich 82, Stuart 82, Wilson 78, Prendiville 74, Hall-Smith 71, McKenzie 69

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

03:09
2
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 15 picks: 'I'll pick a draw' - Crusaders v Hurricanes proving a tough choice for Guy and Stephen


3

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time

4
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sione Molia and Kurt Baker of New Zealand team up against German Schulz of Argentina during the USA Sevens Rugby tournament at Sam Boyd Stadium on March 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

New Zealand men's Sevens announce new co-captains for London and Paris world series

00:30
5
The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this wreckless act.

Watch: Highlanders' Tevita Nabura banned six weeks for this brain explosion karate kick to the head against Waratahs

02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

Rick Thorburn murdered Tiahleigh Palmer after learning his son Trent had been having sex with her and she may have been pregnant.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

01:58

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 