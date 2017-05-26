Super Rugby round 14 PICKS: Can the Blues muster some pride against the Chiefs in the Battle of the Bombays?

Source:
With only a few weeks of Super Rugby round robin action left, teams are fighting for form and wildcard spots for the quarter-finals - but are there a few upsets left in this crazy competition the 1 NEWS rugby oracles can predict?
How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!
Round 14
Blues v Chiefs
Highlanders v Waratahs
Rebels v Crusaders
Bulls v Hurricanes
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
"Blues can upset here at home, but the Chiefs need to bounce back and score a victory to keep in touch with NZ leaders."
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sports reporter
Blues v Chiefs : Blues 1-12
"Surely the Blues can snap their 11 match losing record against the Chiefs going back to 2011. Play-off pressure on the Chiefs whilst Blues are just playing for pride – as usual!"
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS league reporter
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW homepage editor
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer
Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Highlanders v Waratahs: Highlanders 13+
Rebels v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Scoreboard: Stephen 111, Brodyn 108, Saville 107, Faleatua 107, Josh 104, Matt M 90, John 84.
