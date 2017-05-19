Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

Breaking News
The competition is heating up both on the field and at 1 NEWS headquarters with some crucial round 13 match-ups for Kiwi teams, including a mouthwatering clash in Fiji tonight between the Chiefs and Crusaders.
How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!
Round 13
Chiefs v Crusaders
Stormers v Blues
Hurricanes v Cheetahs
Force v Highlanders
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
"Crusaders will need to be right on top of their game again, up front to beat a more than handy Chiefs pack. But they have momentum and belief."
Stormers v Blues: Blues 1-12
"Yes, the Stormers will be a very different team at home, with some returning Boks. But the Blues have some new confidence and need to keep winning or the playoffs are completely gone."
Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
"Even with the changes the Canes should be too strong. They'll need to bounce back after Christchurch loss, just look out for that rolling maul!."
Force v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+
"The Highlanders can often be a banana skin coming back from Africa, but a firm track should see the Highlanders rip back into attacking football."
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12
Hurricanes v Cheetahs: Hurricanes 13+
Force v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Matt Hall Smith - 1 NEWS South Island sport reporter
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
"Their win last week should set them up nicely for the Chiefs in Fiji. Both teams will be in different surroundings but the Canterbury men should get home against a decent Chiefs side"
Stormers v Blues: Blues 1-12
Hurricanes v Cheetahs: Hurricanes 13+
Force v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
"Their form in S.A has been mixed, having to dig deep in both wins. I wouldn't underestimate this Force side at home."
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW homepage editor
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12
Hurricanes v Cheetahs: Hurricanes 13+
Force v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Stormers v Blues: Blues 1-12
Hurricanes v Cheetahs: Hurricanes 13+
Force v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Scoreboard: Stephen 100, Brodyn 99, Saville 98, Faleatua 96, Josh 93, Matt H 91, Matt M 82, John 76.
