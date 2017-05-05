Super Rugby round 11 PICKS: Can the Bulls hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season?

The Super Rugby season has passed the halfway point as round 11 sees five Kiwi sides battle it out here and overseas.

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 11

Cheetahs v Highlanders

Hurricanes v Stormers

Chiefs v Reds

Waratahs v Blues

Bulls v Crusaders

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sports reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

"The Chiefs were chumps last week but their stand out player Damian McKenzie (AKA – Big Jim) insists they're due to fire."

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

"The Blues almost blew it against the Brumbies but surely should beat the turgid 'Tahs."

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

"No explanation needed, this should be easy. Although surely there’s few worrying signs about when Coles will be back."

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Bulls 13+

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS league reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12

"Despite the patches of brilliance the Blues have not convinced me so far this season. Also, the Waratahs seem to really get up for this clash so I'm going with them."

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Matt Hall Smith - 1 NEWS South Island sport reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

"The Highlanders were really humming last week and I expect that momentum to continue against the Cheetahs. Patrick Osbourne is really starting to hit some fine form along with Aaron Smith whose found his running game."

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 13+

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

"If there's any match the Crusaders could look vulnerable, it could be this week. Despite the romp of the Cheetahs the unbeaten Crusaders may struggle against a Bulls side who are always very good at home. Without Whitelock and Read, a reshuffled inexperienced forward pack may struggle."

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 13+

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW homepage editor

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+