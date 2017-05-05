 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Super Rugby round 11 PICKS: Can the Bulls hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Super Rugby season has passed the halfway point as round 11 sees five Kiwi sides battle it out here and overseas.

Stephen Stuart and Matt Manukia break down this week's Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi side's.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 11

Cheetahs v Highlanders

Hurricanes v Stormers

Chiefs v Reds

Waratahs v Blues

Bulls v Crusaders

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sports reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

"The Chiefs were chumps last week but their stand out player Damian McKenzie (AKA – Big Jim) insists they're due to fire."

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

"The Blues almost blew it against the Brumbies but surely should beat the turgid 'Tahs."

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

"No explanation needed, this should be easy. Although surely there’s few worrying signs about when Coles will be back."

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Bulls 13+

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS league reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12

"Despite the patches of brilliance the Blues have not convinced me so far this season. Also, the Waratahs seem to really get up for this clash so I'm going with them."

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Matt Hall Smith - 1 NEWS South Island sport reporter

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

"The Highlanders were really humming last week and I expect that momentum to continue against the Cheetahs. Patrick Osbourne is really starting to hit some fine form along with Aaron Smith whose found his running game."

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 13+

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

"If there's any match the Crusaders could look vulnerable, it could be this week. Despite the romp of the Cheetahs the unbeaten Crusaders may struggle against a Bulls side who are always very good at home. Without Whitelock and Read, a reshuffled inexperienced forward pack may struggle."

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 13+

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW homepage editor

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Cheetahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Hurricanes v Stormers: Hurricanes 13+

Chiefs v Reds: Chiefs 13+

Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12

Bulls v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Scoreboard: Knuckey 78, Malili 77, Stuart 77, Saville 75, Reich 74, Hall-Smith 70, Manukia 64, McKenzie 62.

Related

Crusaders

Hurricanes

Blues

Highlanders

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
The Kiwis and Warriors playmakers said they began the tradition back in 2014 during their Four Nations tournament.

Watch: Kieran Foran on special winning red wine and chocolate tradition with Shaun Johnson: 'It's a pretty close bond'


2

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

00:29
3
Anderson showed his versatility in the field dismissing Gujarat's batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Watch: 'Beautiful catch!' Corey Anderson soars through the air to take outstanding catch for Delhi

03:49
4
Stephen Stuart and Matt Manukia break down this week's Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi side's.

Super Rugby round 11 PICKS: Can the Bulls hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season?

00:28
5
Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.

Watch: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant swerving Man United goal from free-kick to sink Celta Vigo

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ