Super Rugby round 10 PICKS: Can the Kaino-less Blues stun the Brumbies in Canberra?

The Super Rugby season reaches the halfway point this week as round 10 sees four Kiwi sides battle it out here and overseas.

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 10

Highlanders v Stormers

Chiefs v Sunwolves

Cheetahs v Crusaders

Brumbies v Blues

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12

Chiefs v Sunwolves: Chiefs 13+

Cheetahs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Brumbies v Blues: Brumbies 1-12

"A talent-packed Blues have got to come good at some stage, but well motivated Brumbies will probably prove too tricky here."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sports reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12



Chiefs v Sunwolves: Chiefs 13+

"Glad to be home after an underwhelming overseas tour of duty. Normally jetlag seems to kick in the second week back so despite multiple changes, they should still be too good for Sunwolves. Hopefully Damian McKenzie slots in to halfback in the second spell!"

Cheetahs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Brumbies v Blues: Blues 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+

Chiefs v Sunwolves: Chiefs 13+

Cheetahs v Crusaders: Cheetahs 1-12

Brumbies v Blues: Blues 13+

Matt Hall Smith - 1 NEWS South Island sport reporter

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12

"The Highlanders were convincing enough last week and when Matt Faddes is still struggling to grab a starting spot you know the Highlanders top side will be humming at home."

Chiefs v Sunwolves: Chiefs 13+

Cheetahs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

"This will be the Crusaders most interesting match yet. It's hard to predict just how the Cheetahs will play but with the Crusaders 8-0 it's tough to go against them especially with Richie Mo'unga and Kieran Read finding their groove again."

Brumbies v Blues: Blues 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 1-12

Chiefs v Sunwolves: Chiefs 13+

Cheetahs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Brumbies v Blues: Blues 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders 13+

Chiefs v Sunwolves: Chiefs 13+

Cheetahs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Brumbies v Blues: Blues 1-12