 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby Round 1 Picks: Two local derbies and a long flight to South Africa for the Hurricanes kicks off the 2018 season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's a new Super Rugby season which means it's a new picks season! Will the Crusaders and Sav defend their respective titles or will someone come out of the blue and knock them over? Either way, we're in for another wild year!

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 1
Highlanders v Blues
Crusaders v Chiefs
Bulls v Hurricanes

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Chiefs often pose a tricky encounter for the Crusaders, but given the Hamilton franchise has lost a wealth of experience, it could be a tough first outing for McKenzie at No.10."
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Blues 1-12 - "Everyone is sleeping on the Blues but I'm backing an upset in Dunners. Bryn Gatland loves stepping into this sort of pressure and he has a phenominal backline around him to work with."
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Te Karere Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Hardest start to the season for the 'Canes (in terms of travel – not opposition) but I bleed black and yellow so my $$$ on them to go long. Go good my 'Canes, go good!"

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12 - "It's hard to pick against the home team, indoors, with their typical abrasive pack - but don't write off the Blues backs. However, they'll need to get the ball first."
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12 - "Crusaders will have to improve to on their pre-season form to put away the Chiefs (who have a good record against them!) but master coach Dave Rennie isn't around any more."
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

SCOREBOARD: Hall-Smith 0, Heveldt 0, Knuckey 0, Malili 0, Manukia 0, McKenzie 0, Prendiville 0, Reich 0, Rimene-Sproat 0, Saville 0, Stuart 0, Waters 0, Wilson 0

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:07
1
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Round 1 Picks: Two local derbies and a long flight to South Africa for the Hurricanes kicks off the 2018 season

00:15
2
Ko jumped to three under par with her last stroke of the day in Chon Buri.

Eagle! Lydia Ko nails huge putt to rocket into contention at LPGA Thailand

00:14
3
The 16-year-old skier is the first ever Kiwi male to win a Winter Olympics medal.

Watch: Nico Porteous all smiles in PyeongChang medal ceremony after receiving men’s halfpipe bronze

4
All Blacks doctor Deb Robinson speaks at a press conference about the injuries to skipper Richie McCaw, Mils Muliaina and Israel Dagg, which means they will not play in IRB RWC match against Japan tomorrow, at the team Novotel Tainui hotel, Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday 15 September 2011. Photo: Stephen Barker/PHOTOSPORT

Respected team doctor Deb Robinson named representative for NZ on World Rugby Council

00:15
5
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Winter Olympics Blog: I got to witness NZ sporting history twice in two hours, and I have two nerves-defying 16-year-olds to thank for it

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.

00:15
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Winter Olympics Blog: I got to witness NZ sporting history twice in two hours, and I have two nerves-defying 16-year-olds to thank for it

Kiwis Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott faced down history, pressure and expectation and emerged with medals, 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs writes from PyeongChang.

01:40
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 