Super Rugby Round 1 Picks: Two local derbies and a long flight to South Africa for the Hurricanes kicks off the 2018 season

It's a new Super Rugby season which means it's a new picks season! Will the Crusaders and Sav defend their respective titles or will someone come out of the blue and knock them over? Either way, we're in for another wild year!

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 1

Highlanders v Blues

Crusaders v Chiefs

Bulls v Hurricanes

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Blues 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Chiefs often pose a tricky encounter for the Crusaders, but given the Hamilton franchise has lost a wealth of experience, it could be a tough first outing for McKenzie at No.10."

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Blues 1-12 - "Everyone is sleeping on the Blues but I'm backing an upset in Dunners. Bryn Gatland loves stepping into this sort of pressure and he has a phenominal backline around him to work with."

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Blues 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Te Karere Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Hardest start to the season for the 'Canes (in terms of travel – not opposition) but I bleed black and yellow so my $$$ on them to go long. Go good my 'Canes, go good!"

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12 - "It's hard to pick against the home team, indoors, with their typical abrasive pack - but don't write off the Blues backs. However, they'll need to get the ball first."

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12 - "Crusaders will have to improve to on their pre-season form to put away the Chiefs (who have a good record against them!) but master coach Dave Rennie isn't around any more."

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Blues: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Bulls v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+