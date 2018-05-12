Super Rugby recap: Amazing comeback! Crusaders beat Waratahs after being 29 nil down

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's unbelievable Super Rugby match that saw the Crusaders complete a stunning comeback to beat the Waratahs at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Full time: CRUSADERS 31 WARATAHS 29

Game of the season contender there. Crusaders showed amazing heart to come back from 29 nil down.

The Waratahs will rue their ill discipline which saw two yellow cards hurting them.

77 min: CRUSADERS 31 WARATAHS 29

Huge moment! Foley misses a conversion attempt to put Waratahs in-front from 45 metres out.

That was close.

74 min: CRUSADERS 31 WARATAHS 29

Tense final few minutes in store after what has been an amazing game. Waratahs with the ball.

68 min: CRUSADERS 31 WARATAHS 29

PENALTY TRY! A penalty try for the Crusaders sees them take the lead for the first time. No doubt there as the Waratahs twist a scrum to stop them scoring.

64 min: CRUSADERS 24 WARATAHS 29

They go upstairs to check a potential Crusaders try but the TMO goes with the on-field call of no try as the Crusaders are held up over the line.

Another scrum for the Kiwi team close to the Waratahs line.

61 min: CRUSADERS 24 WARATAHS 29

The normally reliable Bernard Foley misses a penalty kick for the Waratahs that could come back to bite them.

Crusaders straight on the attack.

58 min: CRUSADERS 24 WARATAHS 29

TRY! The pressure of the extra man tells and the Waratahs crack again. Braydon Ennor over in the corner for the Crusaders.

Conversion is missed.

54 min: CRUSADERS 19 WARATAHS 29

YELLOW CARD! Well that didn't last long... Taqele Naiyaravoro sent to the bin for a deliberate knock down as he tried to intercept a Crusaders pass.

49 min: CRUSADERS 19 WARATAHS 29

Phipps back from the sin bin to give the Waratahs 15 men again. Very welcome for the undersiege Aussies!

43 min: CRUSADERS 19 WARATAHS 29

Crusaders are in again but the try is ruled out for a forward pass. They had the numbers there and should of taken advantage.

41 min: CRUSADERS 19 WARATAHS 29

And we're underway in the second half. Waratahs give away an early penalty to put Crusaders on the attack.

Half time: CRUSADERS 19 WARATAHS 29

What a first half that was! Crusaders with all the moment going into the break.

40min: CRUSADERS 19 WARATAHS 29

TRY! From the penalty the Crusaders switch it wide and Seta Tamanivalu dots down in the corner.

What a turnaround, amazing scenes!

40min: CRUSADERS 12 WARATAHS 29

YELLOW CARD! Late drama as Nick Phipps is sent to the bin after the half time hooter has sounded.

38 min: CRUSADERS 12 WARATAHS 29

TRY! The comeback is on, Codie Taylor is in off the back of a ruck.

The conversion is missed.

35 min: CRUSADERS 7 WARATAHS 29

TRY! Joe Moody crosses from close range after a nice offload from Richie Mo'unga. Some hope for the Crusaders before halftime.

Mo’unga converts.

28 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 29

TRY! Folau involved again, collecting a bomb then offloading for the Waratahs to cross for their fourth try from close range.

Foley converts.

24 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 22

TRY! No matter what you think of him that was class from Israel Folau as he defuses a bomb before racing away and scoring in the corner after some link up play with Beale.

Foley nails the conversion.

20 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 15

Handling errors are killing the Crusaders tonight, they have made five in the opening 20 minutes.

17 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 15

Intercept! Taqele Naiyaravoro plucks the ball out of the air and races away to score another Waratahs try.

Foley converts.

13 min CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 8

Foley nails a penalty kick from close to the halfway line to extend the lead.

8 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 5

Crusaders look to strike back but Bryn Hall knocks it on from a scrum and turns it over.

4 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 5

TRY! It's the Waratahs who strike first after some slick passing puts winger Cam Clark over in the corner.

Bernard Foley misses the conversion from the sideline.

1 min: CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 0

Folau is penalised while challenging for a ball in the air putting the Crusaders hot on the attack from the off.

CRUSADERS 0 WARATAHS 0

KICK OFF!

And we are underway in this huge clash

5:10pm: Not long till kick-off and all eyes will be on how Waratahs player Israel Folau goes after his recent controversies.

PRE-MATCH:

The home team are heavy favourites against the Waratahs with the Crusaders winning their last six Super Rugby games.

The Waratahs have lost their last two fixtures, going down to the Lions and the Blues.

Crusaders fullback George Bridge is in for a tough match-up against Wallabies star Israel Folau.

The Crusaders welcome back All Blacks prop Joe Moody from injury.

NSW Waratahs will be looking to break a dreadful 38 game losing streak against the New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: George Bridge, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Tim Bateman, Manasa Mataele, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd, Pete Samu, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Wyatt Crockett, Donald Brighouse, Mitchell Dunshea, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Mitchell Hunt, Braydon Ennor.

Waratahs: Israel Folau, Cam Clark, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper, Will Miller, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson.