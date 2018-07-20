Super Rugby quarter-finals picks: Can the Chiefs back up last week's win with another big game against the Hurricanes?

We're down to eight teams so things must be heating up. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles picked for this week's Super Rugby quarter-finals? Check out below.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

QUARTER-FINALS

Hurricanes v Chiefs

Crusaders v Sharks

Waratahs v Highlanders

Lions v Jaguares

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - “It's coming home! Well it will soon anyway. Congrats on the Sharks for coming to town and turning up to the game, but there’s no-way they can trip up the defending champions at home on a cold Saturday night”

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 13+



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "I just cannot pick the 'Canes with any confidence at the moment."

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Another backline shuffle this late in the season? This is when you're supposed to fire things up, not change things up!"

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12 - "I know they only had 14 last time but this Waratahs outfit is designed to nullify the Highlanders' aerial attack. On the road, I'm not sure if they have a solution."

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Jaguares 1-12



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 13+



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 1-12

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Toughest game to pick! Hurricanes surely click at home in such a big game."

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - "Yes, Sharks have done well against Kiwi teams but this is the Crusaders in Christchurch!"

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Away from home against a resurgent 'Tahs, but Highlanders have the firepower to get the job done."

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12 - "Jags have had a breakthrough campaign but Lions playoff experience should shine through."



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Reinforced from last week, they'll win again."

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - "Will wear down the Sharks and then pull away."

Waratahs v Highlanders - Highlanders 1-12 - "Got the troops back and should atone for the Sydney shocker earlier in the year."

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12 - "I'd love to see the Jags win but the Lions have plenty of playoff experience."



Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 13+ - "GO LONG CANES!"

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12



