Super Rugby quarter-finals picks: Can the Chiefs back up last week's win with another big game against the Hurricanes?

Source:
We're down to eight teams so things must be heating up. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles picked for this week's Super Rugby quarter-finals? Check out below.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
QUARTER-FINALS
Hurricanes v Chiefs
Crusaders v Sharks
Waratahs v Highlanders
Lions v Jaguares
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - “It's coming home! Well it will soon anyway. Congrats on the Sharks for coming to town and turning up to the game, but there’s no-way they can trip up the defending champions at home on a cold Saturday night”
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "I just cannot pick the 'Canes with any confidence at the moment."
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Another backline shuffle this late in the season? This is when you're supposed to fire things up, not change things up!"
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12 - "I know they only had 14 last time but this Waratahs outfit is designed to nullify the Highlanders' aerial attack. On the road, I'm not sure if they have a solution."
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Jaguares 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Toughest game to pick! Hurricanes surely click at home in such a big game."
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - "Yes, Sharks have done well against Kiwi teams but this is the Crusaders in Christchurch!"
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Away from home against a resurgent 'Tahs, but Highlanders have the firepower to get the job done."
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12 - "Jags have had a breakthrough campaign but Lions playoff experience should shine through."
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Reinforced from last week, they'll win again."
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - "Will wear down the Sharks and then pull away."
Waratahs v Highlanders - Highlanders 1-12 - "Got the troops back and should atone for the Sydney shocker earlier in the year."
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12 - "I'd love to see the Jags win but the Lions have plenty of playoff experience."
Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 13+ - "GO LONG CANES!"
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Chiefs
Crusaders v Sharks
Waratahs v Highlanders
Lions v Jaguares
Scoreboard: Waters 122, Saville 116, Heveldt 114, Malili 113, Knuckey 107, Stuart 103, Wilson 101, Rimene-Sproat 101, Reich 98, Hall-Smith 94, Prendiville 92, McKenzie 92
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport
"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.