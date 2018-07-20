 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Super Rugby quarter-finals picks: Can the Chiefs back up last week's win with another big game against the Hurricanes?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

We're down to eight teams so things must be heating up. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles picked for this week's Super Rugby quarter-finals? Check out below.

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby quarter-finals.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

QUARTER-FINALS

Hurricanes v Chiefs
Crusaders v Sharks
Waratahs v Highlanders
Lions v Jaguares

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - “It's coming home! Well it will soon anyway. Congrats on the Sharks for coming to town and turning up to the game, but there’s no-way they can trip up the defending champions at home on a cold Saturday night”
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 13+
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "I just cannot pick the 'Canes with any confidence at the moment."
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Another backline shuffle this late in the season? This is when you're supposed to fire things up, not change things up!"
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12 - "I know they only had 14 last time but this Waratahs outfit is designed to nullify the Highlanders' aerial attack. On the road, I'm not sure if they have a solution."
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Jaguares 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Toughest game to pick! Hurricanes surely click at home in such a big game."
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - "Yes, Sharks have done well against Kiwi teams but this is the Crusaders in Christchurch!"
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Away from home against a resurgent 'Tahs, but Highlanders have the firepower to get the job done."
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12 - "Jags have had a breakthrough campaign but Lions playoff experience should shine through."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Reinforced from last week, they'll win again."
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+ - "Will wear down the Sharks and then pull away."
Waratahs v Highlanders - Highlanders 1-12 - "Got the troops back and should atone for the Sydney shocker earlier in the year."
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12 - "I'd love to see the Jags win but the Lions have plenty of playoff experience."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 13+ - "GO LONG CANES!"
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Lions v Jaguares: Lions 1-12

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Chiefs
Crusaders v Sharks
Waratahs v Highlanders
Lions v Jaguares

Scoreboard: Waters 122, Saville 116, Heveldt 114, Malili 113, Knuckey 107, Stuart 103, Wilson 101, Rimene-Sproat 101, Reich 98, Hall-Smith 94, Prendiville 92, McKenzie 92

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:26
2
UFC president Dana Whyte sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.

Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

3
Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Mouth-watering Chiefs and Hurricanes encounter ahead as four NZ teams battle it out for semi-final spots

02:25
4
Samoa begins their campaign against Uganda tomorrow in San Francisco.

'Can't afford a slow start' - Samoa sevens coach Gordon Tietjens on World Cup chances

00:42
5
Whyte criticised Parker saying he had never had to dig deep in any professional fights.

Video: Steely Joseph Parker hits back at Dillian Whyte, drops hilarious 'facts' line ahead of London bout

02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.