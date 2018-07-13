Super Rugby preview: Mouth-watering Chiefs and Hurricanes encounter ahead as four NZ teams battle it out for semi-final spots

Four New Zealand teams battle it out this weekend as they look to cement their spots in next week's semi-finals, 1 NEWS NOW's rugby expert Campbell Burnes breaks down this weekend's action.

Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam. Source: Photosport

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes by 2

Time for the Hurricanes’ pack and the Barrett boys to stand up and show that recent form was just an aberration. Time for Ben Lam to score another try. Time for the Hurricanes to show they do not rely that heavily on Ardie Savea to get them going.

Time to give Jeff Toomaga-Allen a nice gift for his 100th outing. As for the Chiefs, all the form pointers are in their favour. Moreover, they have two fetchers in their loose trio, while the Canes have opted for muscular ball carriers in the loose. D Mac versus Beauden Barrett should be decisive and instructive. But if the latter fires, the home side will get up… just.

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders by 27

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport. Source: Getty

The Sharks are being accorded a lot of respect for a side that has virtually no chance. If they win, it will rank as just about the biggest upset in Super Rugby since the 2008 Highlanders beat the Crusaders in Christchurch, regardless of the TAB odds.

The Crusaders have some key men back from rest and just look irrepressible and nigh on unbeatable. The Sharks will target the scrum (over to you, Beast) but they will need more breadth to their game to trouble the home team.

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders by 7

Lima Sopoaga of the Highlanders in action during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Source: Photosport

If rugby were that simple, you might say this clash in Sydney boils down to the Highlanders pack against the Waratahs backs, where Taqele Naiyaravoro is poised on 15 tries for the season. In truth, the Highlanders backs can strike from anywhere.