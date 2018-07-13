 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Super Rugby preview: Mouth-watering Chiefs and Hurricanes encounter ahead as four NZ teams battle it out for semi-final spots

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

Four New Zealand teams battle it out this weekend as they look to cement their spots in next week's semi-finals, 1 NEWS NOW's rugby expert Campbell Burnes breaks down this weekend's action.

Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam.

Source: Photosport

Hurricanes v Chiefs: Hurricanes by 2

Time for the Hurricanes’ pack and the Barrett boys to stand up and show that recent form was just an aberration. Time for Ben Lam to score another try. Time for the Hurricanes to show they do not rely that heavily on Ardie Savea to get them going.

Time to give Jeff Toomaga-Allen a nice gift for his 100th outing. As for the Chiefs, all the form pointers are in their favour. Moreover, they have two fetchers in their loose trio, while the Canes have opted for muscular ball carriers in the loose. D Mac versus Beauden Barrett should be decisive and instructive. But if the latter fires, the home side will get up… just.

Crusaders v Sharks: Crusaders by 27

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 07: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport on August 7, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Crusaders beat the Lions to win the 2017 Super Rugby Final on Saturday night in Johannesburg. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport.

Source: Getty

The Sharks are being accorded a lot of respect for a side that has virtually no chance. If they win, it will rank as just about the biggest upset in Super Rugby since the 2008 Highlanders beat the Crusaders in Christchurch, regardless of the TAB odds.

The Crusaders have some key men back from rest and just look irrepressible and nigh on unbeatable. The Sharks will target the scrum (over to you, Beast) but they will need more breadth to their game to trouble the home team.

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders by 7

Lima Sopoaga of the Highlanders in action during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Lima Sopoaga of the Highlanders in action during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Source: Photosport

If rugby were that simple, you might say this clash in Sydney boils down to the Highlanders pack against the Waratahs backs, where Taqele Naiyaravoro is poised on 15 tries for the season. In truth, the Highlanders backs can strike from anywhere.

As long as they do not overdo the kicking, we should see a far different chain of events that occurred when the Waratahs ended the trans-Tasman hoodoo with a 41-12 victory some time ago. The aerial battle between Israel Folau and Ben Smith, if they are allowed to contest, will be worth the price of admission alone. But it will not be the deciding factor as the Highlanders will win the collision and the loose ball.

Related

Crusaders

Campbell Burnes

Hurricanes

Highlanders

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Mouth-watering Chiefs and Hurricanes encounter ahead as four NZ teams battle it out for semi-final spots

00:42
2
Whyte criticised Parker saying he had never had to dig deep in any professional fights.

Video: Steely Joseph Parker hits back at Dillian Whyte, drops hilarious 'facts' line ahead of London bout

00:26
3
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:11
4
The American fought back to card a score of one-over 72 after a horror start in the first round in Scotland.

Watch: Could you do better? US Open champ Brooks Koepka brought to his knees by impossible bunker shot at British Open

00:26
5
UFC president Dana Whyte sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.

Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.


00:34
Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today after the Pakuranga crash.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today about the Pakuranga crash.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Man seriously injured in South Auckland shooting

The victim is in Middlemore Hospital after the Manurewa incident last night.

02:14
Families of those killed in the explosion on the west coast were met today by the mine re-entry minister Andrew Little.

Pike River Mine re-entry one step closer with Andrew Little signing off on three potential options

On 19 November 2010, 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the mine.