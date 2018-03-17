Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

All five Kiwi teams battle it out this weekend in round 18 of Super Rugby, 1 NEWS NOW's rugby expert Campbell Burnes breaks down this weekend's action.

Jordan Taufua crosses for a try that would later be overturned. Source: Photosport

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders by 12

The Highlanders will be in severe trouble if they again miss 45 tackles. As it is, they will be in severe trouble anyway as the Crusaders have loaded up with 11 All Blacks in their starting XV. Three All Blacks cannot even make the 23. Then there is the return of Kieran Read after eight months away from top footy, while the venue is renamed Wyatt Crockett Stadium in hour of the astonishing 200-match milestone for the popular prop. It just doesn’t seem possible for the Highlanders to win… does it?

Chiefs v Brumbies: Chiefs by 15

Liam Messam Source: Photosport

The Brumbies tackle well but are limited with their attack (lineout drive anyone?), whereas the Chiefs tackle well and have all sorts of attacking X-factor. I like the Sam Cane v David Pocock match-up, but I am keen to see if Chiefs fullback Solomon Alaimalo has as much room to run free as he received in Suva. There is little to suggest the Brumbies will become the second Australian side to win on NZ soil in 2018.

Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes by 19

Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes on the charge against Stephen Perofeta of the Blues. Source: Photosport