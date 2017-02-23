 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's the opening round of the Super Rugby which means heads are about to clash in the 1 NEWS newsroom as sports reporters give their predictions for the New Zealand fixtures!

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chirp in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Scoreboard: Saville 0, Stuart 0, Manukia 0, Hall-Smith 0, McKenzie 0, Knuckey 0, Malili 0, Reich 0

ROUND 1
Rebels v Blues
Highlanders v Chiefs
Sunwolves v Hurricanes
Crusaders v Brumbies

The All Blacks lock will be captain next year for the Canterbury Super Rugby franchise to help ease Kieran Read's workload.
Source: 1 NEWS

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

"Right, like the Canes, as defending champ I feel under a fair amount of pressure!"

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+

"Yes, an odd game to kick it all off, but a good draw for the Blues. Encouraging signs in the pre-season should translate to Melbourne. They're missing a few big guns, but the Rebels won't be up too much!"

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Rebels v Blues: Blues 13+
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

"Why oh why are the Hurricanes opening their season in Tokyo? Why are they not the curtain-raiser at home against a kiwi team? Regardless, should be easy for the defending champs. No Milner-Skudder, no Tongan Bear, no problem - 'Canes steamroll their way to an easy bonus point win."

Crusaders v Brumbies: Brumbies 1-12

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Chiefs reporter

Rebels v Blues: Blues 13+

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

"The only match that could go down to the wire is in Dunedin. While the Chiefs won the Brisbane 10's, they haven't impressed in their two trial games. The Highlanders have won the last six times they've met and should make it seven just!"

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS South Island sport reporter

Rebels v Blues: Blues 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

"It's hard to find any weaknesses head to head. The only area the Highlanders may struggle in would be the tight five area. The game marks Malakai Fekitoa's 50th and the home side could chalk up their seventh win on the trot against the Waikato men. Happy days for the Scarfies!"

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

"Hard to know if the Crusaders reflect too much on what has happened in recent years - often started slowly and then made a late run to the playoffs. Richie Mo'unga has a very reliable boot and if the Crusaders can keep the score ticking over they'll run away with this late in the game."

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS rugby league reporter

Rebels v Blues: 13+

"I watched the Blues train this week and was immediately impressed when they started the session with a truncated version of the Tongan war dance Sipi Tau! I'm Tongan so that's enough for me, plus the Rebels are average."

Highlanders v Chiefs Chiefs 1-12

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurrcianes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Rebels v Blues: Blues 13+
Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12
Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Rebels v Blues: Blues 1-12
Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS online producer

Rebels v Blues: Blues 1-12
Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 1-12

Related

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Fekitoa plays his 50th match for the Highlanders tomorrow night and comes off contract at the end of the season.

Watch: Give Malakai Fekitoa another 20 years with Highlanders, says All Black Ben Smith

2
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

04:25
3
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

4
Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes. Force v Hurricanes. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback


00:30
5
Jovetic not only managed to control a lobbed pass with his head and foot, but drew in all the defenders to free up his open teammate Joaquin Correa.

Watch: Juggling Jovetic bamboozles Leicester City, frees up Sevilla teammate for Champs League winner

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ