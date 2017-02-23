Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

It's the opening round of the Super Rugby which means heads are about to clash in the 1 NEWS newsroom as sports reporters give their predictions for the New Zealand fixtures!

How it works: 1 NEWS sports reporters will chirp in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with each adding a little insight into the choice involving their side. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Scoreboard: Saville 0, Stuart 0, Manukia 0, Hall-Smith 0, McKenzie 0, Knuckey 0, Malili 0, Reich 0

ROUND 1

Rebels v Blues

Highlanders v Chiefs

Sunwolves v Hurricanes

Crusaders v Brumbies

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Blues reporter, sports presenter

"Right, like the Canes, as defending champ I feel under a fair amount of pressure!"

Blues v Rebels: Blues 13+

"Yes, an odd game to kick it all off, but a good draw for the Blues. Encouraging signs in the pre-season should translate to Melbourne. They're missing a few big guns, but the Rebels won't be up too much!"

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Hurricanes reporter

Rebels v Blues: Blues 13+

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 13+

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

"Why oh why are the Hurricanes opening their season in Tokyo? Why are they not the curtain-raiser at home against a kiwi team? Regardless, should be easy for the defending champs. No Milner-Skudder, no Tongan Bear, no problem - 'Canes steamroll their way to an easy bonus point win."

Crusaders v Brumbies: Brumbies 1-12

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Chiefs reporter

Rebels v Blues: Blues 13+

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

"The only match that could go down to the wire is in Dunedin. While the Chiefs won the Brisbane 10's, they haven't impressed in their two trial games. The Highlanders have won the last six times they've met and should make it seven just!"

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS South Island sport reporter

Rebels v Blues: Blues 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

"It's hard to find any weaknesses head to head. The only area the Highlanders may struggle in would be the tight five area. The game marks Malakai Fekitoa's 50th and the home side could chalk up their seventh win on the trot against the Waikato men. Happy days for the Scarfies!"

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

"Hard to know if the Crusaders reflect too much on what has happened in recent years - often started slowly and then made a late run to the playoffs. Richie Mo'unga has a very reliable boot and if the Crusaders can keep the score ticking over they'll run away with this late in the game."

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS rugby league reporter

Rebels v Blues: 13+

"I watched the Blues train this week and was immediately impressed when they started the session with a truncated version of the Tongan war dance Sipi Tau! I'm Tongan so that's enough for me, plus the Rebels are average."

Highlanders v Chiefs Chiefs 1-12



Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurrcianes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS sport producer

Rebels v Blues: Blues 13+

Highlanders v Chiefs: Highlanders 1-12

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS sport producer

Rebels v Blues: Blues 1-12

Highlanders v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Sunwolves v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Brumbies: Crusaders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS online producer