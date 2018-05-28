 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby Power Rankings: Highlanders rise, have the Blues reached their nadir?

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

The Crusaders and Highlanders will enjoy their June break, albeit infused with matches against the French Barbarians, but there is work to be done by the Hurricanes and Blues. The Waratahs have still not shaken those pesky Rebels, while the Jaguares can yet head the Lions in the SA conference.

Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.

Aaron and Ben Smith

Source: Photosport

1. Crusaders (First in NZC)
So much for thinking the Crusaders would not be at their best in Hamilton, apparently with one eye on the June tests. Richie Mo'unga was in imperious form, Scott Barrett and Matt Todd gave dominant displays, and Luke Romano added ballast off the bench. They have just about sealed pole position for the playoffs.

2. Jaguares (Second in SAC)
The momentum of their hot form will be lost in June, so we will watch with interest how their Pumas return from rugged internationals against Wales and Scotland.

3. Hurricanes (Second in NZC)
The Canes still look odds-on to secure second berth in the NZ conference and a home quarter-final, but there will be some sleepless June nights for messrs Boyd and Plumtree. Uppermost in their minds as they seek to arrest this form dip is their misfiring lineout.

4. Lions (First in SAC)
They have just two games left to seal the SA conference, but those are far from a given. Again, how their Boks pull up in late June will be critical.

5. Highlanders (Third in NZC)
You gotta love the Highlanders. Their lineout, led by the committed Tom Franklin and Jackson Hemopo, cleaned out the Hurricanes on Friday, their backs pass in front of the man, and they vary their game nicely. Do not yet rule them out of a home quarter-final.

6. Waratahs (First in AC)
Anything is possible for the Waratahs when Israel Folau is running freely, as he was in the 52-41 win over the Reds at Suncorp. But they also scored some sweet set-piece tries. The June 29 clash with the Rebels will decide the Australian conference winner.

7. Chiefs (Fourth in NZC)
The Chiefs gave it a decent crack against the Crusaders, but they were up against it when Sam Cane cried off late, Brodie Retallick did not go the distance and they kept getting pinged by the referee. Oh, and the Crusaders were not in merciful mood. But young Luke Jacobson is a quality young player and his brace was deserved.

8. Rebels (Second in AC)
The Rebels did not have to be that flash to down the Blues at Eden Park last Saturday. But they were far too good for the woeful home team. The big boot of Reece Hodge, some tactical variations and Billy Meakes' double all led to their first win on the hallowed turf.

9. Brumbies (Third in AC)
The Brumbies have some fine players in their ranks, so why shouldn't they beat the Sunwolves 41-31 in Canberra? Henry Speight crossed for two tries, while others such as David Pocock kept their standards up. But they remain too far off the pace in the Australian conference.

10. Reds (Fourth in AC)
The Reds, at 4-9 and fourth in the Australian conference, seem too high in the power rankings. But how many times have they scored 41 points against their arch-rival Waratahs and lost? If they tighten up their D, they have a royal show of closing the season with three straight victories.

11. Sharks (Third in SAC)
It would take a rugby miracle for the Sharks to qualify for the playoffs, but then who predicted they would rack up 63 points on Eden Park?

12. Bulls (Fifth in SAC)
The Bulls, of course, did not play last weekend, but they should rise up the table in the final three rounds provided their internationals do not get too banged up against England.

13. Stormers (Fourth in SAC)
The Stormers have (again) flattered to deceive this season. So who knows how they will fare against the Jaguares and Sharks in July?

14. Blues (Fifth in NZC)
Crashing to their seventh straight home defeat of 2018, we must ask the question: have the Blues hit their nadir? Tune back in on June 29 when the Reds come to town for a definitive answer.

15. Sunwolves (Fifth in AC)
Good to see Robbie Robinson and Jason Emery in their rightful positions at this level, but the Sunwolves, despite showing spirit against the Brumbies, look destined for the wooden spoon.

Related

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Manu Vatuvei released by UK Super League club Salford Red Devils after serious injury

00:30
2
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:30
3
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

00:36
4
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

France first five in awe of 'superhuman' All Blacks ahead of Eden Park showdown

5
Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Highlanders rise, have the Blues reached their nadir?


00:13
The experienced group were caving in the Motueka Valley and were reported late returning last night.

Five cavers found, one injured, after being reported overdue from expedition near Nelson

The injured explorer will receive treatment in the cave before being taken out.


00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 