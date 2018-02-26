Super Rugby power rankings: Defending champion Crusaders hit the ground running

We don't need to get too heated just yet. Super Rugby is never won or lost in February. There were, however, some good signs of early parity. Oh, and the defending champs have hit the ground running.

Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

1 Crusaders (First in NZC)

In 2017, the Crusaders were slow out of the blocks with their performance, if not their results. But on opening round they dispatched the Chiefs without ever really fully hitting their straps. That spells danger for the competition.

2 Lions (First in SAC)

Put the ringer on the Lions to again win the South African Conference after cleaning out the Jaguares. Also put the ringer around the fact that fleet-footed new wing Aphiwe Dyantyi is going to score a lot of tries in 2018 if he does not get hurt.

3 Highlanders (Second in NZC)

Some say the Highlanders should have lost to the Blues in Dunedin. But they scored five tries, kicked all their goals and, in Aaron Smith, they have sheer skill and X-factor that is hard to buy.

4 Rebels (First in AC)

The Rebels may have snuck up on the competition after their travails of 2017. That is, if you had not checked their new recruits. They look useful and in Jack Debreczeni, they have a No. 10 growing in stature.

5 Blues (Fourth in NZC)

Teihorangi Walden crosses for his second try during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match. Source: Photosport

The Blues will play much worse than this and win games in 2018. There was a whole lot to like about their narrow loss to the Highlanders, especially as they are missing key forwards. They will regain some this weekend and the Chiefs will therefore enter as underdogs.

6 Bulls (Third in SAC)

John Mitchell is having a positive early effect on the Bulls. They operate a sound rush defence, their forwards offload the ball more and, in RG Snyman and Lood de Jager, they have a new and improved second row pairing.

7 Stormers (Second in SAC)

We'll know more about the Stormers after the Crusaders put them through their paces, but they travel well, so this next fortnight will be instructive. They will be annoyed at letting the clash with the Waratahs slip.

8 Chiefs (Fifth in NZC)

Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores a try against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs may feel hard done by, right in their clash with the Crusaders until a tough, if technically correct, call, on Lachie Boshier. But Super Rugby is nothing if not exacting, so Colin Cooper and his boys go under the pump at Eden Park on Friday night.

9 Brumbies (Second in AC)

We don't know what to make of the Brumbies yet, but they made heavy weather of the Sunwolves, and now have an early rival (the Rebels) in the race to the Australian Conference title.

10 Waratahs (Third in AC)

The good news is that Izzy Folau is back and hot to trot. The bad news is that the Waratahs need to win their home games against foreign sides with more ease than that if they are to feature at the pointy end of 2018.

11 Hurricanes (Third in NZC)

Expect a response after Chris Boyd's rubbish 21-19 loss to the Bulls. They were not far off the pace at Loftus, but the Jaguares may cop the backlash. Beauden Barrett will return to the starting line-up.

Burger Odendaal of the Bulls tackles Ben May of the Hurricanes during their Super Rugby match in Pretoria. Source: Photosport

12 Sunwolves (Fourth in AC)

We can feel there is extra starch to the Sunwolves this year, unsurprising when Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown are at the helm. But they need to learn how to close out tight games, such as the Brumbies last weekend.

13 Sharks (Fourth in SAC)

The Sharks had an early bye last weekend (this is what happens when there is an odd number of teams) but they will fancy a win in Durban against NSW.

14 Jaguares (Fifth in SAC)

Three tries in Jo'burg was commendable, shipping 47 points was not. Back to BA where they will face an angry Hurricanes outfit. Trouble looms.

15 Reds (Fifth in AC)