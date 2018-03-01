 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

Week two has shown us that the Crusaders are as good as we think they are, the Lions are better than we think they are, and the Rebels might just be the unlikely favourites to win the Australian conference.

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson during a Super Rugby match in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

1 Crusaders (First in NZC)
Things were looking sweet for the Crusaders when George Bridge, a wing, stripped Siya Kolisi, a tough Stormers loosie. They won 45-28 and played about 55 minutes of good footy, not to mention losing the classy Richie Mo'unga to a broken jaw. It was far too good for the tourists, but they might need a few more minutes of quality to head off the Hurricanes in Wellington.

2 Lions (First in SAC)
Top of the log due to having played an extra match than the Kiwi teams. They put seven tries on the Bulls in Pretoria, so are proving that the exits of Faf de Klerk and Johan Ackermann have not been too draining. The Blues will be on high alert.

3 Rebels (First in AC)
Yes, we know they "only" beat the Sunwolves in round two, but 2017's worst team is making a solid case for early favouritism in the Australian conference. We will let you know more after they face the Brumbies on Friday in Melbourne.

4 Hurricanes (Second in NZC)
The Canes have jumped seven places on the power rankings, not because they played sublime rugby in the 34-9 win over the Jaguares, but for the very fact they won so well away from home without really getting out of second gear. They have much more to give, but will need to shore up their set-piece against the Crusaders.

5 Highlanders (Third in NZC)
The Highlanders have dropped two places, despite having the bye. But we tip them to knock over the Stormers in Dunedin to go 2-0.

6 Chiefs (Fourth in NZC)
The seriously depleted Chiefs had no right to win at Eden Park on Friday night, but they will enjoy the bye. Because it means they will regain some of their walking wounded and can plot the Bulls' demise without any further breakages or pulls.

7 Waratahs (Third in AC)
The Waratahs are moving on up, the power rankings and the log, to be precise. Their coach Daryl Gibson didn’t think they were much chop in Durban, but they salvaged a draw. Watch for improvement in Buenos Aires.

8 Stormers (Second in SAC)
Four tries in Christchurch is not to be sniffed at, but that contest was effectively over in the first half hour. However, there was enough to suggest the Stormers could challenge the Lions for the South African conference, especially when prop Steven Kitshoff used the luckless Richie Mo'unga as a hood ornament.

9 Bulls (Third in SAC)
There must be more to John Mitchell's Bulls than they showed in the 49-35 defeat to the Lions. But they now hit Australasia for three games, so the squeeze will go on.

10 Brumbies (Third in AC)
Too many errors, too many penalties and not enough accuracy off the tee in Brisbane. Those are the Brumbies' work-ons if they are to have any show of again topping the Australian conference.

11 Blues (Fifth in NZC)
The Blues will be singing the Blues as they contemplate the Lions this weekend. They have dominated large tracts of their two games, but somehow contrived to lose both. Losing captain Augie Pulu for the South African sojourn will test their depth, but the acid goes on the forwards to command the ball in the air and on the ground.

12 Reds (Fourth in AC)
Turns out there is a bit of starch, if not slickness, to Brad's boys, after all. They kicked six goals to two Brumbies' tries, but that win will be gold for the group. Another W versus the Bulls on Saturday will see the smiles return to Suncorp.

13 Sharks (Fourth in SAC)
There is talent aplenty in the Sharks' ranks, from Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira to Lwazi Mvovo, but their over-reliance on the scrum cost them against the Waratahs. We need to see more breadth to their game.

14 Sunwolves (Fifth in AC)
They lost 37-17 to the Rebels in Tokyo, and now they are in South Africa desperate to bank some points. A long season looms unless they can learn to keep their opponents to under 25 points a game.

15 Jaguares (Fifth in SAC)
There's something not quite right about the Jaguares. They are big and physical and competitive in their familiar surrounds. But their attack looked listless against the Hurricanes and their lineout imploded.

Related

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The All Blacks Sevens finished a tough campaign on a high, coming fifth.

Watch: NZ sevens star runs entire length of the field to score extra time game-winner against Aussies in Las Vegas

00:27
2
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

Raw: Startling CCTV captures David Warner’s ugly dressing room showdown with de Kock

00:20
3
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US high school kid nails insane full-court buzzer-beater to win New York school champs


00:30
4
It’s fair to say supporters of the Go Head Eagles weren’t happy about losing 4-0.

Watch: Deranged Dutch fans storm onto field, attack opposing players for dominating their football team

00:15
5
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for Dear Basketball.

LIVE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant picks up Oscar, but who will take out top awards?

Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney have taken out the Best Supporting Actor Oscars.

01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.


00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 