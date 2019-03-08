TODAY |

Super Rugby Picks Round 4: Crusaders, 'Canes favoured to win Kiwi derbies but can Blues take down Sunwolves?

After a round of upsets and double points galore last week, the TVNZ sports buffs have settled back in for two big Kiwi derbies and a crucial clash in North Harbour.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 4

Hurricanes v Highlanders
Crusaders v Chiefs
Blues v Sunwolves

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter, LEADER

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "This could be a terrible outing for the Chiefs in Christchurch."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+ - "Despite being outplayed last week, they still had a chance to snatch the game despite being so poor."

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "That's some sort of backline they've named. Could possibly win by 13+ but I suspect the Highlanders may show some fight."
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+ - "Not taking away from the Sunwolves' game last week but I see them having more issues controlling the Blues, who have plenty to play for at Harbour."

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "I am completely giving up on the Chiefs this season. All trust is out the window."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+

Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Sunwolves 1-12

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Editor

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "Breaking my 'Never pick the Blues' rule for this one. Surely, they can't lose another one?"

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Hurricanes hit top gear last week and now have All Blacks firmly back - should have the edge."
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Despite champs resting a few, still expect them to be too strong for damaged Chiefs."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "Surely this week, at Harbour. Plenty to play for in so many ways."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "If it's a wet track, could make for a real mud wrestle!"
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Even though the Chiefs are putting out their best side yet, they shouldn't trouble the Crusaders."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "SBW as captain! I still remember their shock loss to the Sunwolves - surely that can't happen again."

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer, 2018 Champ

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Expect Jordie to excel at No.14 - perhaps an All Blacks dress rehearsal?"
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "This is is the last time I'm doing this to myself... SURELY!?"

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Sunwolves 1-12

Scoreboard: Hall-Smith 36, Reich 35, Wilson 32, Heveldt 29, Stuart 25, Knuckey 24, Powell 24, Preece 24, Saville 23, Waters 22, Lloyd 21, Prendiville 19, Manukia 18, McKenzie 17, Malili 13

Stephen and Brodyn preview the fourth week of Kiwi Super Rugby action. Source: 1 NEWS
