Super Rugby Picks Round 4: Crusaders, 'Canes favoured to win Kiwi derbies but can Blues take down Sunwolves?

After a round of upsets and double points galore last week, the TVNZ sports buffs have settled back in for two big Kiwi derbies and a crucial clash in North Harbour.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 4

Hurricanes v Highlanders

Crusaders v Chiefs

Blues v Sunwolves



Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter, LEADER

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "This could be a terrible outing for the Chiefs in Christchurch."

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+ - "Despite being outplayed last week, they still had a chance to snatch the game despite being so poor."



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "That's some sort of backline they've named. Could possibly win by 13+ but I suspect the Highlanders may show some fight."

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+ - "Not taking away from the Sunwolves' game last week but I see them having more issues controlling the Blues, who have plenty to play for at Harbour."



Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "I am completely giving up on the Chiefs this season. All trust is out the window."

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12



Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+



Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Sunwolves 1-12



Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Editor

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "Breaking my 'Never pick the Blues' rule for this one. Surely, they can't lose another one?"



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Hurricanes hit top gear last week and now have All Blacks firmly back - should have the edge."

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Despite champs resting a few, still expect them to be too strong for damaged Chiefs."

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "Surely this week, at Harbour. Plenty to play for in so many ways."



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "If it's a wet track, could make for a real mud wrestle!"

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Even though the Chiefs are putting out their best side yet, they shouldn't trouble the Crusaders."

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "SBW as captain! I still remember their shock loss to the Sunwolves - surely that can't happen again."



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer, 2018 Champ

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Expect Jordie to excel at No.14 - perhaps an All Blacks dress rehearsal?"

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "This is is the last time I'm doing this to myself... SURELY!?"



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12

Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+

Blues v Sunwolves: Sunwolves 1-12

