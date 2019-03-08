Super Rugby Picks Round 4: Crusaders, 'Canes favoured to win Kiwi derbies but can Blues take down Sunwolves?

After a round of upsets and double points galore last week, the TVNZ sports buffs have settled back in for two big Kiwi derbies and a crucial clash in North Harbour.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!
Round 4
Hurricanes v Highlanders
Crusaders v Chiefs
Blues v Sunwolves
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter, LEADER
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "This could be a terrible outing for the Chiefs in Christchurch."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+ - "Despite being outplayed last week, they still had a chance to snatch the game despite being so poor."
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "That's some sort of backline they've named. Could possibly win by 13+ but I suspect the Highlanders may show some fight."
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 1-12
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+ - "Not taking away from the Sunwolves' game last week but I see them having more issues controlling the Blues, who have plenty to play for at Harbour."
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "I am completely giving up on the Chiefs this season. All trust is out the window."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12
Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+
Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Sunwolves 1-12
Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 13+
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Editor
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 13+
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "Breaking my 'Never pick the Blues' rule for this one. Surely, they can't lose another one?"
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Hurricanes hit top gear last week and now have All Blacks firmly back - should have the edge."
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Despite champs resting a few, still expect them to be too strong for damaged Chiefs."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "Surely this week, at Harbour. Plenty to play for in so many ways."
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "If it's a wet track, could make for a real mud wrestle!"
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+ - "Even though the Chiefs are putting out their best side yet, they shouldn't trouble the Crusaders."
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "SBW as captain! I still remember their shock loss to the Sunwolves - surely that can't happen again."
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer, 2018 Champ
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Expect Jordie to excel at No.14 - perhaps an All Blacks dress rehearsal?"
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Blues 1-12 - "This is is the last time I'm doing this to myself... SURELY!?"
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Hurricanes v Highlanders: Hurricanes 1-12
Crusaders v Chiefs: Crusaders 13+
Blues v Sunwolves: Sunwolves 1-12
Scoreboard: Hall-Smith 36, Reich 35, Wilson 32, Heveldt 29, Stuart 25, Knuckey 24, Powell 24, Preece 24, Saville 23, Waters 22, Lloyd 21, Prendiville 19, Manukia 18, McKenzie 17, Malili 13