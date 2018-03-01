Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

 

With both the Kiwi Super Rugby teams and the TVNZ 'rugby experts' brushing off the cobwebs last week, the second round of action is back to be broken down and analysed ahead of kickoff.

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

Round 2
Blues v Chiefs
Crusaders v Stormers
Jaguares v Hurricanes

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+ - "Even Scott Robertson was surprised when his side pulled away at the end against the Chiefs. Expect the Crusaders to use their bench a lot earlier this week and run the Stormers off the park"
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 13+ - "The Blues will look to fire up that backline again and with the Chiefs losing two key components to theirs in the first week, expect the home team to find holes and exploit them."
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Matt Manukia - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 13+
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Te Karere Sport Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Will all depend on how Damian bounces back from last week."
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Hurricanes will bounce back, simple as that."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12 - "Surely this is the drought-breaker especially with the Chiefs looking a bit banged up!"
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12 - "The injury-ravaged Chiefs are up against a Blues side that have something to prove after running out of gas last week. If there's a match to break their 12-game losing streak against Kiwi sides, this could be it."
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Stormers: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

SCOREBOARD: Waters 6, Heveldt 5, Prendiville 5, Rimene-Sproat 5, Saville 5, Reich 4, Stuart 4, Hall-Smith 3, Knuckey 3, Malili 2, McKenzie 2, Wilson 2, Manukia 0

