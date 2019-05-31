Super Rugby Picks: Who gets first blood in season-opener between Blues and Chiefs?

It's a new season and some of the best [and worst] TVNZ rugby pundits are back with crystal balls in hand to pick the winners in this year's Super Rugby competition.

Blues winger Rieko Ioane in action against the Chiefs at Eden Park. Source: Photosport

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

Bonus points will also be given at the end of the season for correct preseason predictions given on who will be the New Zealand conference's wooden spoon, how far the Blues will go this season and who will win the competition.

Week 1

Blues v Chiefs

Crusaders v Waratahs

Stormers v Hurricanes

Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Jaguares

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12

Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Chiefs

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Runner-up

NZ Wooden Spoon: Hurricanes

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer

Blues Finish: Semi-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 13+

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Semi-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Chiefs

Blues v Chiefs: DRAW!

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Semi-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals

NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders

2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+

Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12