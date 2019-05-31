TODAY |

Super Rugby Picks: Who gets first blood in season-opener between Blues and Chiefs?

Source:  1 NEWS

It's a new season and some of the best [and worst] TVNZ rugby pundits are back with crystal balls in hand to pick the winners in this year's Super Rugby competition.

Blues winger Rieko Ioane in action against the Chiefs at Eden Park. Source: Photosport

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

Bonus points will also be given at the end of the season for correct preseason predictions given on who will be the New Zealand conference's wooden spoon, how far the Blues will go this season and who will win the competition.

Week 1

Blues v Chiefs
Crusaders v Waratahs
Stormers v Hurricanes

Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Jaguares

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Chiefs

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+ 
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders 
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Runner-up
NZ Wooden Spoon: Hurricanes 
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer

Blues Finish: Semi-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+  
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 13+

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Semi-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Chiefs

Blues v Chiefs: DRAW!
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+ 
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Blues Finish: Semi-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)

Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer

Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders

Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12

2019 Scoreboard: Reich 161, Hall-Smith 137, Saville 136, Lloyd 131, McKenzie 124, Powell 123, Heveldt 121, Knuckey 120, Stuart 119, Waters 119, Prendiville 113, Wilson 108, Preece 104, Manukia 72, Malili DNF

