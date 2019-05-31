Super Rugby Picks: Who gets first blood in season-opener between Blues and Chiefs?

It's a new season and some of the best [and worst] TVNZ rugby pundits are back with crystal balls in hand to pick the winners in this year's Super Rugby competition.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
Bonus points will also be given at the end of the season for correct preseason predictions given on who will be the New Zealand conference's wooden spoon, how far the Blues will go this season and who will win the competition.
Week 1
Blues v Chiefs
Crusaders v Waratahs
Stormers v Hurricanes
Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Jaguares
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Chiefs
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Blues Finish: Runner-up
NZ Wooden Spoon: Hurricanes
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer
Blues Finish: Semi-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter
Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 13+
Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Blues Finish: Semi-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Chiefs
Blues v Chiefs: DRAW!
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Blues Finish: Semi-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Blues 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)
Blues Finish: Miss Playoffs
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 1-12
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer
Blues Finish: Quarter-finals
NZ Wooden Spoon: Highlanders
2020 Champions: Crusaders
Blues v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Crusaders v Waratahs: Crusaders 13+
Stormers v Hurricanes: Stormers 1-12
2019 Scoreboard: Reich 161, Hall-Smith 137, Saville 136, Lloyd 131, McKenzie 124, Powell 123, Heveldt 121, Knuckey 120, Stuart 119, Waters 119, Prendiville 113, Wilson 108, Preece 104, Manukia 72, Malili DNF